Jun. 26, 2023
SA Product Team
The following is a transcript for users who would like to follow along:

For those times you just want to compare a few tickers in your mind, we have made it easier than ever.

Just head to the Seeking Alpha search bar by clicking in the search field, or hitting the forward slash key.

Write the word “compare” followed by whichever tickers you’re interested in.

Hit enter on your keyboard, and you’re taken right to the comparison page with your tickers already selected.

From here you can click "Save Comparison" and give it a name, and if you want a description you can add that too.

Now you can always reference it at a later date under the Comparison’s section on the navigation panel.

Seeking Alpha's product team is responsible for the development of all of our product-related projects from start to finish. These projects include the Seeking Alpha Portfolio apps on the App Store and Google Play, our Real Time email alert product, and optimization across the Seeking Alpha website. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers all new product developments. Please follow us on Seeking Alpha to receive updates. We look forward to your input and feedback! Thanks, SA Product Team

Comments (2)

Ted Waller
Ted Waller
Today, 10:09 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (5.22K)
This is fabulous.
r
robertlgriffin
Today, 9:09 AM
Comments (2.45K)
Great feature-thanks. You can also create comparisons by going to "Comparisons" on the navigation panel.
