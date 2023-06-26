The following is a transcript for users who would like to follow along:

For those times you just want to compare a few tickers in your mind, we have made it easier than ever.

Just head to the Seeking Alpha search bar by clicking in the search field, or hitting the forward slash key.

Write the word “compare” followed by whichever tickers you’re interested in.

Hit enter on your keyboard, and you’re taken right to the comparison page with your tickers already selected.

From here you can click "Save Comparison" and give it a name, and if you want a description you can add that too.

Now you can always reference it at a later date under the Comparison’s section on the navigation panel.