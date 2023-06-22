Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Commodities Trying To Rally Amid Bearish Global Growth Trends, DBC A Hold

Summary

  • The Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund printed a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern last week, indicating a potential shift in favor of the resource trade.
  • DBC has a high management fee and lackluster long-term performance, however, making it better suited for tactical trades and intermediate-term views.
  • The long-term technical trend appears bearish, but there are signs that the downtrend is losing strength, leading to a hold rating on DBC.
  • Softening global real GDP growth estimates for 2023 and poor seasonal trends also lead me to issue a hold rating.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

The tech trade has been hard to beat this year. High-growth equities have sharply outpaced cyclical stocks and the value style in 2023, and that includes the broad commodity complex. But I see some signs that investors are turning back toward

DBC Weekly View: Bullish Engulfing Candlestick Last Week

StockCharts.com

DBC Portfolio: Heavy In Energy Commodities

Invesco

USD Has Trended Lower This Month

StockCharts.com

Global Real GDP Growth Forecast Takes A Dip (Goldman Sachs)

Goldman Sachs

Commodities With Bearish Q3 Seasonal Trends

Equity Clock

DBC: Persistent Downtrend, Falling 200-Day, Declining Volume, Bullish RSI Divergence

StockCharts.com

Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

