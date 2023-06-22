Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Marathon Petroleum: I See Opportunity In This Retracement

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported a total income of $35.08 billion in the first quarter of 2023, down 8.6% from the same quarter a year ago and down 12.5% sequentially.
  • Marathon Petroleum declared a global R&M margin of $26.15 per Bbl based on throughput per region.
  • I recommend buying Marathon Petroleum stock between $108 and $110, with potential lower support at $105.75.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Gold And Oil Corner. Learn More »

Marathon Petroleum To Purchase Hess Gas Stations

Scott Olson

Introduction

The independent U.S. refiner and marketer, Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC), released its first-quarter 2023 results on May 2, 2023.

Note: I have followed MPC quarterly since 2018. This new article updates my article published on

Table

MPC 1Q23 Highlights

Chart

MPC Quarterly Operating Income per Segment 1Q22 versus 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Table

MPC 1Q23 Recap (MPC Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

MPC Quarterly Dividend Comparison MPC, VLO, PSX (Fun Trading)

Chart

MPC, VLO, PSX Revenue, Net Income, Profit Margin Comparison (Fun Trading)

Chart

MPC Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Chart

MPC Quarterly Refinery Margins History (Fun Trading)

Table

MPC 2Q23 Guidance (MPC Presentation)

Chart

MPC Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Chart

MPC Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Table

MPC Debt Situation (MPC Presentation)

Chart

MPC TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.26K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VLO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term MPC occasionally but own VLO long-term.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Retire2020 profile picture
Retire2020
Today, 3:07 PM
Premium
Comments (2.02K)
Is there a difference between MPC and MRO? Thanks.
takeone1 profile picture
takeone1
Today, 3:25 PM
Comments (1.85K)
Hi @Retire2020
Yep,one deals in oil and the other deals in petroleum..hah x 3 ...Have a good one !!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.