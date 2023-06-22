Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Consol Energy: A 7% Yield And Massive Buybacks

Jun. 22, 2023
Leo Nelissen
Summary

  • CONSOL Energy's share price remains close to its all-time high despite pressure on coal prices and a predicted decline in US coal production.
  • The company has adapted to the challenging market by focusing on the export market, where demand remains strong, particularly in the industrial sector.
  • CEIX achieved record sales of 6.7 million tons of PAMC coal in the first quarter of 2023, with 66% of total realized coal revenue coming from the export market.
  • The company has an aggressive shareholder distribution plan consisting of buybacks and a juicy dividend.

Coal Train

traveler1116

Introduction

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is defying gravity. While the stock hasn't gone anywhere since the summer of 2022, the coal miner is extremely resilient, as its share price is close to its all-time high, despite tremendous pressure on coal prices.

TradingView (CEIX, ICE Newcastle Coal)

CEIX 2022 10-K

Energy Information Administration

CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy

Leo Nelissen

FINVIZ

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

L
Leftrin
Today, 3:41 PM
Premium
Comments (35)
@Leo Nelissen, thanks for a solid and well informative article. If you don’t mind, I would like to highlight the topic of buy backs, which I got from the ‘23 q1 transcript:

1. Finally, during the quarter we also repurchased 1.2 million shares of our outstanding common stock for $67 million at a weighted average price of $55.60 per share. These repurchases represented approximately 3.5% of our public float

=> suggesting 200M FCF / quarter for the following quarters and 75% for dividends and buybacks, this means 150M to spend. Dividend is about 37M (34,5 M x 1.1$) so roughly 110M for buybacks. Let’s say an average stock price of 65$ means 1.7M shares to be bought.
As of June ‘23 their number of shares is 34,5M. This is close to 5% they can buy back each quarter!
Even more if dividend would be reduced.

2. we also announced this morning that our Board of Directors has increased its previously authorized repurchase program to an aggregate amount of up to $1 billion through December 31, 2024.

=> This confirms my first point. With a current marketcap of 2.3b they’re planning on buying 40-50% of the company by end next year.

A target of 80$ looks well In range between 12 months, with possible push to 90 by end 2024. Given coal can be volatile, I’ll add on sell-off’s. This is a no brainer to me.

Correct me if I’m wrong and Thanks for your analysis.
Regards L.
Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
Today, 3:52 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.4K)
@Leftrin Free cash flow will come down because contract prices follow spot prices with a lag. That said, you're absolutely right. (Potential) buybacks can be huge and underestimating the stock's potential is likely. In 2020, when energy was down, nobody in their right mind would publicly state that a company like XOM could rally 200%. However, it did and it's still undervalued. The same applies to CEIX. If economic growth rebounds and natural gas starts to accelerate, it will blow analyst estimates out of the water.

The same goes for the downside, which is why I am not chasing this rally. I may make a mistake, but I prefer to be careful.

Thank you for your comment!
awisecpa
awisecpa
Today, 3:14 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (382)
Much of the world still uses coal as as source of energy. This is not going to change anytime soon despite what makes sense for the future of the world in cutting carbon emissions. Their cash flow is so high, they’re buying back 50% of the company. Nice recent run, but I’d add on dips. I am holding a “healthy” position and anticipate large capital gains with little downside in the next few years.
Chancer
Chancer
Today, 3:12 PM
Comments (16.98K)
Since prices for oil and oil stocks are performing poorly, I am looking more at the coal sector. Not selling any oil stocks; but not adding either. Now, my target will be all of fossil fuel energy: oil, NG, and coal.
P
Pitch78
Today, 2:47 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (51)
What do you consider a "steep sell off?"
how_bout_we_talk
how_bout_we_talk
Today, 3:04 PM
Premium
Comments (2.25K)
@Leo Nelissen I am surprised by your conclusion. You spend a lot of good time extolling the virtues.. and then say don't buy? I understand that impetus, now you're right either way.

But the conclusion to me is the stock is a keeper and a long term hold for secure domestic energy. Period, end of story. If you don't own any, you should. You can try to time it better..
Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
Today, 3:09 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.4K)
@how_bout_we_talk I agree. I just refuse to buy after rallies - especially because economic risks are still elevated
