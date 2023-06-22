Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Intel Updates Its Opportunistic Foundry Model

Jun. 22, 2023 2:30 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)AMD, NVDA4 Comments
EnerTuition
EnerTuition
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Intel's disclosures during the Internal Foundry Model Investor Webinar suggest that the Company is doing what it needs to do to make the fabs and business units competitive.
  • However, the business model does not inspire confidence that Intel will be a leading-edge foundry anytime in the near future - and understandably so.
  • Intel management is destroying considerable shareholder value by delaying and not even talking about the fab spin-off.
Intel Expected To Post Favorable Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) gave more details about its foundry model transition in a webinar today. At the root of it, the difference between IDM1.0 and IDM2.0 is that Intel will run the foundry operations as a separate P&L and will

A picture containing text, screenshot, software, multimedia software Description automatically generated

Internal Foundry Model Investor Webinar (Intel)

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated with low confidence

Internal Foundry Model Investor Webinar (Intel)

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, electric blue Description automatically generated

Internal Foundry Model Investor Webinar (Intel)

A picture containing text, screenshot, font Description automatically generated

Internal Foundry Model Investor Webinar (Intel)

A picture containing text, screenshot, software, operating system Description automatically generated

Internal Foundry Model Investor Webinar (Intel)

This article was written by

EnerTuition
EnerTuition
10.09K Followers
Leader of Beyond The Hype
Where emerging technology and truth converge.

Author of Beyond the Hype, a comprehensive emerging technology stock analysis and discussion service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Currently, we focus on identifying and investing in the semiconductor, renewable energy, storage, EV, autonomous vehicle, CPU, and GPU markets.

Beyond the Hype is different because it is dedicated to cutting through management and Wall Street commentary and providing fresh and insightful perspectives from a mid-market M&A consultant specializing in the technology and energy industries who's also been an individual Investor for over 25 years. The platform is about growth oriented investments primarily in market leaders and technology leaders. Investment philosophy is long term buy and hold with average holding time of several years.

Beyond the Hype is different because it is dedicated to cutting through management and Wall Street commentary and providing fresh and insightful perspectives on companies and investments. We see through hype, show the true value of companies, and make investments safer. A lot of views tend to be controversial, against the grain, and remarkably accurate.

In investing, people typically talk about high risk, high reward. At Beyond The Hype, we would like to do a little better. Our motto is: Low Risk, High Reward

Comments (4)

HandyManDan
Today, 3:05 PM
This is bound to fail on so many levels. First and foremost is that if INTC wants to be a world class foundry and compete head on with TSM, they must first relinquish their strategic advantage to latest process tech. This foundry "hand me down" process tech is by nature low margin.

I worked in management, R and D about 20 years back at Intel. I saw the late 90s version of these slides and they were summarily rejected. At that time, no way would Intel have considered anything other than domination of key market segments that drove high end, high margin silicon sales. Cutting edge manufacturing and process tech were the keys to success. Pat Gelsinger was in the thick of this with development of the cloud server platform back in the 90ss

What's wrong with this model today? Answer: Absolutely Nothing. Consider NVidia's envious position in AI computing. They succeeded because their foundry TSM brought cutting edge process tech and manufacturing to the table and they forecast and pursued this now golden market segment.

Personally, I believe foundry business is a desperation move, in the wake of multiple critical ball drops in process tech over the past 10 years. Additionally, the Intel that I knew would have accurately predicted the AI computing wave ages ago and be the undisputed AI computing leader today.
EnerTuition
Today, 3:40 PM
@HandyManDan It is easy to blame Intel and Intel has done a ton of things wrong for a long time now but what is happening at Intel is not that abnormal. Innovators dilemma explains much of the malaise.
SemiWiki.com
Today, 2:59 PM
Remember, the foundry business is a marathon not a sprint. We covered this in great detail: semiwiki.com/...

There is also a detailed discussion amongst semiconductor professionals here:
semiwiki.com/...

Bottom line: Intel is now the #2 foundry in the world, absolutely.
EnerTuition
Today, 3:39 PM
@SemiWiki.com
"the foundry business is a marathon not a sprint"
Not a good comparison. The question is "so what?". The leader keeps pulling away and the second rank keeps falling further behind. The longer the run, the farther behind the loser gets.
"Intel is now the #2 foundry in the world, absolutely."
Technical argument. The real measure of the foundry business is the non-IDM business. On that measure, Intel is nowhere.
