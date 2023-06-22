Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Paramount Pullback Provides Larger Margin Of Safety

Jun. 22, 2023 3:20 PM ETParamount Global (PARA)1 Comment
Andrew Dessy
Summary

  • The market has overreacted to recent poor performance, despite management's clear guidance that 2023 was going to be a peak streaming spending year.
  • Many investors were also likely looking to Buffett for reassurance after the dividend cut, and received none. Warren Buffett being unwilling to show his cards is not bad in my view.
  • When compared to the Time Warner deal a few years ago, the potential private value of PARA appears to be significantly higher than current market prices.
  • PARA also appears cheap relative to industry peers on a normalized EV/FCF basis, and more shareholder value will likely be created with asset sales.

TCA Paramount+

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Entertainment

Executive Thesis

At the end of FY 2022, Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) guided for a weak 2023, with peak content spending for their streaming transformation and cyclical ad weakness reducing near term free cash generation. Despite management's warnings, the market

Andrew Dessy
Value investor with a long-term focus, looking to find mispriced securities to preserve wealth and beat inflation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PARA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Value Validater profile picture
Value Validater
Today, 3:48 PM
Premium
Comments (422)
Thanks for your thoughtful analysis and commentary. Here are a few points to consider. First, press reports indicate that PARA may be challenged to sell BET at 10x its $325 million of EBITDA. Second, PARA will likely have to sell Simon & Schuster to buyer without synergies to avoid the anti-trust issue it faced in the previous sale attempt. Third, these two businesses, in aggregage, generate over $500 million in annual EBITDA which means that PARA is selling its cash flow and keeping its losses. Fourth, why would they have cut the dividend at a point when these expected sale proceeds are near and so close to turning the corner on streaming losses? Answer: Management's commentary that 2023 is the peak for streaming losses is at risk. Lasty, do your $36 per share math at 10x EBITDA (instead of 12.5x) and without the divested EBITDA.
