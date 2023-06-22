Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Equity CEFs: I Continue To Add To DPG

Douglas Albo
Summary

  • If you go strictly on valuations, what's happening right now is one of the most ridiculous examples of CEF irregularities that I have ever seen.
  • The highly-regarded Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure fund cut its quarterly distribution last Thursday by -40%, from $0.35/share to $0.21/share.
  • And since then, DPG has lost roughly -25% in MKT price, dropping from a +13.5% premium at $12.72 last Thursday to a current -15% discount at around $9.45.
  • What is inexplicable is why did DPG cut at a 12.5% NAV yield when another utility fund, the Gabelli Utility Trust, is at an astronomically higher 18.4% NAV yield.
  • It makes zero sense that two funds with plenty of overlap in their holdings would see one fund cut with a much lower NAV yield while the other can maintain its distribution.
market stock graph and information with city light and electricity and energy facility banner industry and business background

MadamLead

Duff & Phelps is a popular fund manager in utility and infrastructure equity CEFs though it shocked everyone last week when the Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG), $9.50 real time market price, -1.7%, cut its

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

GUT Top 10 Holdings

Gabelli

DPG holdings as of 4/30/23

Duff & Phelps

Comments

just fine
Today, 3:37 PM
Thanks Douglas. I added yesterday after exiting DNP earlier in the year
Today, 3:12 PM
I wish you well. I am among those who sold as soon as the news of the massive cut was released. If the manager (singular, since the co-manager split in April) had carefully trimmed the distribution over time with as much transparency as possible, some of us might have hung on. But instead we were left with the impression that something is seriously wrong and the fund is being run by a drunken sailor. Can’t speak to GUT which to me has always defied logic. Slainte.
Today, 3:04 PM
Good coverage. Thanks.
Today, 2:53 PM
Thanks Doug. Just started a small position.
Today, 2:52 PM
thank you for the article, m8

what happens often in the stock market makes little sense, and leads one to conclude it's all manipplelated, and us little investor battlers, we place our bets and go along for the ride, and some times we win

Do you happen to know if the distributions are Return of Capital ?(Important for alien investors, like moi )

cheers
Today, 3:00 PM
@petergo007 Majority ROC with Q4 2021and Q4 2022 being dividends.
