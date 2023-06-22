Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sibanye Stillwater: Recent Developments And Valuation Update

Jun. 22, 2023 3:45 PM ETSibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)
Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sibanye Stillwater Limited has experienced a few noteworthy developments of late.
  • An acquisition of South Africa's largest solar wind farm project lends debate to whether Sibanye will follow Gold Fields and self-sustain its operations' energy demands.
  • DRDGold's compelling progress might soon have a material effect on Sibanye's stock price.
  • Are more labor union problems inbound after additional quarrels about CEO Neal Froneman's remuneration package?
  • The stock is theoretically undervalued and possesses a non-cyclical dividend policy. Nevertheless, ever-rising risk premiums might send Sibanye's valuation into the abyss.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Factor Investing Hub get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Belt conveyor in an underground tunnel. Transportation of ore to the surface

Nordroden

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) always provides a hot topic of conversation due to its stock's volatility and its hard pivot into PGM (platinum group metals) mining in recent years. Whether you like the stock or despise it is probably

VBN

Seeking Alpha

VBN

DRDGold

VBN

Author's Work

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

VBN

Seeking Alpha

Looking for structured portfolio ideas? Members of The Factor Investing Hub receive access to advanced asset pricing models. Learn More >>>

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3K Followers
Discover Portfolio Management Guidance

Quantitative Fund & Research Firm with a Qualitative Overlay.

Coverage: Global Equities, Fixed Income, ETFs, and REITs.

Methods: Factor Analysis, Fundamental, Valuation, Street Gossip, and Common Sense.

Our work on Seeking Alpha consists of independent research and not financial advice.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.