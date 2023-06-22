Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kinder Morgan: An Attractive Entry Price And Forward Growth Potential

Jun. 22, 2023 4:34 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)EPD, ET, MPLX, WMB2 Comments
Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Kinder Morgan, Inc. is one of the largest midstream companies in the United States and a long-time favorite of income-focused investors.
  • The company enjoys remarkably stable cash flows regardless of energy prices.
  • The company's focus on natural gas provides some significant near-term and medium-term growth potential.
  • The company has a remarkably strong balance sheet and an improving leverage ratio, which is nice to see in the current rate environment.
  • The 6.79% yield appears sustainable and the company is one of the few assets that has a higher yield than a money market fund today.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

Oil, Gas Or Water Transportation With Pipe Line Valves On Grass.

onurdongel

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is one of the largest and most well-known midstream companies in the United States. It has also long been a favorite of investors that are seeking to earn a high level of income

KMI YTD Chart

Seeking Alpha

KMI Asset Map

Kinder Morgan

EIA Projected Demand Growth by Fuel

Kinder Morgan/Data from U.S. EIA

KMI EBDA by Contract Type

Kinder Morgan

KMI Adjusted EBITDA

Kinder Morgan

KMI Growth Program

Kinder Morgan

US Natural Gas Production by Basin

U.S. Energy Information Administration

KMI Permian Takeaway Capacity

Kinder Morgan

KMI Dividend History

Seeking Alpha

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
13.84K Followers
In-depth Research on underfollowed dividend stocks with 7%+ yields
Power Hedge is an independent stock research and analysis firm with a passion for macro- and microeconomic analysis. Power Hedge focuses our research primarily on dividend-paying, international companies of all sizes with sustainable competitive advantages. Power Hedge is neither a permabear nor a permabull. However, we believe that, given the current structural problems in the United States, the best investment opportunities may lie elsewhere in the world. The firm's strategy is primarily buy and hold, but will stray from that strategy on occasion. Our ideal holding period is forever, however we realize that both internal and external forces can impact an investment. For this reason, we believe that it is vital to keep a close eye on all of your investments. We do not believe in changing an investment based on short-term market swings.

Traditionally, we have not always responded to comments but in order to improve the quality of our research, comments will be reviewed and we will respond to issues regarding errors or omissions. This does not include our premium service, "Energy Profits In Dividends" which is available from the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. This service does include detailed discussions with our team both on the reports themselves and in a private forum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends during the morning of June 22, 2023. Subscribers to the service have had since that time to act upon it.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

g
grcinak
Today, 4:57 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.24K)
Thank you for the review of KMI.
ephud profile picture
ephud
Today, 4:42 PM
Premium
Comments (14.86K)
I've been growing old here waiting for KMI to do something.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.