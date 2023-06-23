Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Warner Bros. Discovery And Disney Turnarounds Don't Have A Speedy Solution

Jun. 23, 2023 7:30 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS), WBD3 Comments
The Entertainment Oracle
Summary

  • Warner Bros.' "The Flash" and Disney's "Elemental" underperformed at the box office, leading to a variety of questions that have tough answers.
  • Both companies are in the midst of pivoting their business models, which are resulting in growing pains for shareholders.
  • For WBD, the concern is audiences are aware of the company's future plans with its DC brand, which harms upcoming projects that are now essentially holdovers and unconnected.
  • For Disney, the studio's revolving door at the top has led to an uncharacteristically disjointed overall approach that has devalued some of its assets.
  • The future success of these studios depends on their ability to adapt and balance their theatrical and streaming offerings, while keeping audiences engaged during this transitional period.
Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. "The Flash" - Arrivals

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment

Traditionally during the summer when a comic book adaptation and an animated tentpole both release the same weekend the results are usually - super.

That was not so much the case this past weekend as Warner Bros.’ (NASDAQ:WBD)

This article was written by

The Entertainment Oracle
A long time entertainment industry professional, I have worked with a number of top Hollywood studios and networks. With over a decade in the field I use my in-depth knowledge of film and television to inform potential investors about the viability of the many upcoming projects in the industry. Questions? E-mail me at TheEntertainmentOracle[at]gmail.com.

Comments (3)

J
Jlexus1953
Today, 8:21 AM
Premium
Comments (1.66K)
The film industry is a tough place to be right now. Warner has excellent management but also lots of issues and lots of debt so a turnaround could take a few more years
H
HavingFunToday
Today, 8:18 AM
Comments (1.75K)
Looks like The Flash budge was around $220 million so more than likely needs $500 million or more to break even. Making $140 million opening weekend does not look like it will get even close to a break even point because most movies don't make more the 2nd week than they do the first week. Which more than likely means no sequel. DC seems to really struggle with their movies.
S
Swiss Investor
Today, 8:03 AM
Premium
Comments (68)
Very comprehensive and insightful article, thank you
