Dearth Of U.S. Housing Supply Keeps Prices And Construction Supported

Summary

  • US existing home sales rose to 4.3 million in May from an upwardly revised April reading of 4.29 million. Sales are still 20.4% lower year-on-year with the median price down 3.1% YoY.
  • The dearth of supply in existing home sales is unlikely to change soon, given the strong jobs market and a high proportion of borrowers who are not exposed to higher borrowing costs as a result of having taken out fixed-rate mortgages at much lower rates than we're seeing today.
  • With prices not collapsing as feared, we are seeing home builder sentiment and housing start to strengthen again.
  • The leading index fell a further 0.7% month-on-month in a 14th consecutive monthly decline, which flashes clear recession signals.

Multi-Family Housing in Seattle"s Yesler Terrace

MarkHatfield

By James Knightley, Chief International Economist

Transactions are on the floor, but prices are holding

US existing home sales rose to 4.3mn in May from an upwardly revised April reading of 4.29mn. The consensus forecast was 4.25mn, so it's broadly in

Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means.

