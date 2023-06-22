Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Innodata: Transformative Deals? I Do Not Think So

Jun. 22, 2023 6:06 PM ETInnodata Inc. (INOD)
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Innodata Inc. has experienced a significant increase in its share price following its earnings results, driven by the AI trend.
  • However, doubts arise regarding the justification of this surge due to erratic revenue growth rates and concerns about the actual health of the company's balance sheet.
  • The historical volatility of Innodata's revenue growth and its lack of customer stickiness raise questions about its long-term profitability.
  • Furthermore, despite claims of a healthy balance sheet, the company's cash flow is weak, and its ability to generate substantial free cash flow is uncertain. As a result, a neutral stance is recommended for investing in the stock.
  • Deep Value Returns members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/AI' title='C3.ai, Inc.'>AI</a>) Automation, Predictive analytics, Customer service AI-powered chatbot, analyze customer data, business and technology

Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Investment Thesis

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) seen its share price move significantly higher since its earnings results last month, as the business jumps on the AI-hype train.

However, I'm not sure that this move is entirely justified, and here I

Chart
Data by YCharts

INOD revenue growth rates

INOD revenue growth rates

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
42.44K Followers
Energy transition, commodities, and tech
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

We are all working together to compound returns.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.