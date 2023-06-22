Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3-Year VIX Low: 7 Reasons Why Even Lower Levels Likely Ahead

Jun. 22, 2023 6:49 PM ETS&P VIX Index (VIX)SPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, SP500, DJI, SPX, NDX, COMP.IND, INDU3 Comments
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
537 Followers

Summary

  • The S&P VIX Index is known to spike during fear and panic, but market efficiency and safety have been increasing, which should limit the upside.
  • The rise of more precise tools for hedging risk contributes to a subdued fear index.
  • Despite initial bearishness, the S&P 500 rally and positive economic data indicate the potential for a soft landing, meaning the VIX likely stays subdued.

Volleyball.

Artur Didyk/iStock via Getty Images

Sometimes the early bird gets the worm, but sometimes the early bird gets frozen to death.

Myron Scholes.

Well, the VIX closed in the $12 handle! If I were my old self, I would have seen market action recently and built a position

This article was written by

Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
537 Followers
I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Doug Smiley profile picture
Doug Smiley
Yesterday, 7:09 PM
Comments (254)
I can't remember seeing UVXY under $2 in my two decades of trading.
Dark Samus profile picture
Dark Samus
Yesterday, 7:15 PM
Comments (708)
@Doug Smiley would you recommend buying calls at this point?
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
Yesterday, 7:17 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (128)
@Doug Smiley read, my friend. Let's discuss this. It doesn't mean volatility is lower, it means the VIX is less effective at hedging in this environment. And now bullish spirits will help keep it pinned as well!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.