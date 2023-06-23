Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Huge Market Volatility Likely: How I'm Hedging

Jun. 23, 2023 7:30 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPYVIX
Summary

  • The S&P 500 has entered the overbought zone, hinting towards a high likelihood of a drawdown in the short term. Concurrently, bullish sentiment may be enough to sustain the rally.
  • The market's trajectory is uncertain, but a sizeable movement in either direction appears highly probable.
  • The trade strategy aims to capitalize on higher volatility, while hedging downward price action via derivatives.

Golden bull and bear on stock data chart background. Investing, stock exchange financial bearish and mullish market concept.

Bet_Noire

This article discusses the outlook for the S&P 500 and offers some actionable trades to hedge against the volatility which will likely materialize in the short-term. Recently we have seen an impressive surge in the S&P 500, particularly from the

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, number Description automatically generated

AAII Sentiment Survey (AAII)

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated with low confidence

SPX: Bollinger Bands, MACD, RSI (TD Ameritrade, TOS)

A picture containing screenshot, graphics software, multimedia software, editing Description automatically generated

VIX, 3 yr (TD Ameritrade, TOS)

A picture containing text, line, screenshot, diagram Description automatically generated

VIX Term Structure development over last few months (Vixcentral.com)

S&P 500 tradable products

S&P 500 tradable products (Compiled by Author)

Strangle. Strategy name and alternative names | by OptionWorkshop | Medium

Strangle PNL Graph (OptionWorkShop)

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, number Description automatically generated

VXTH Index Methodology (Cboe)

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with medium confidence

VXTH Performance (Cboe)

This article was written by

Stony Chambers is a research service that synthesizes cogent investment perspectives on risk assets. The investment philosophy centers around deep fundamentals, impactful narratives, and Austrian economics. Time horizon is the primary dividing factor for research.  Long-horizon research will focus on digital assets, American real estate, and general value opportunities. Emphasis is placed on a global, long-run macro view as the basis for these investment considerations. Short-horizon research will focus on options and volatility for income generation and hedging. Personally, I do business development and communications for a decentralized finance (DeFi) startup that brings capital efficient spot and derivatives trading to crypto. I have a few years of investing experience, a strong finance and economics background, and working proficiency in Python programming.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

