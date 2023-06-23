Bet_Noire

This article discusses the outlook for the S&P 500 and offers some actionable trades to hedge against the volatility which will likely materialize in the short-term. Recently we have seen an impressive surge in the S&P 500, particularly from the lows we observed in mid-March. A strong bullish sentiment has swept across the market with the AAII sentiment survey revealing a leap from a 27% bullish sentiment to a much larger 45% within just three weeks.

AAII Sentiment Survey (AAII)

The S&P 500 has entered the overbought zone of the RSI and breached the upper Bollinger band with a clear rejection from that point after reaching a local high of $4,448.47. The MACD is starting to round out at the top, as though a crossover was about to occur.

SPX: Bollinger Bands, MACD, RSI (TD Ameritrade, TOS)

The above sentiment and technical indicators hint towards a high likelihood of a drawdown in the short term. Concurrently, the VIX has recently breached a three-year low to 13.48, suggesting a prevailing complacency in the U.S. equity markets.

VIX, 3 yr (TD Ameritrade, TOS)

The VIX term structure, a graph of VIX futures maturities plotted against the respective prices of the futures, also shifted towards a risk-off behavior across the term structure. On 20 March, markets were still spooked by the collapse of some major banks. The VIX term structure was therefore flat, indicating an uncertainty between capitulation and bullishness. Generally, the term structure will be upward sloping (in contango) during bullish periods and downward sloping (in backwardation) during highly bearish periods.

Since March, the VIX term structure has started to enter contango. Furthermore, the entire term structure has shifted down. Notably, between 20 April and 19 May, the term structure changed very little. But as of this last month, the term structure has changed dramatically to indicate bullishness and optimism. The near term VIX is down over 40% since March. The VIX futures expiring in half a year are down about 20% since March. This is signaling a lot of complacency.

VIX Term Structure development over last few months (Vixcentral.com)

I could go on about the VVIX and some of its trends, but I think a bearish case has been made at this point. The gist is that these signals alone should give bulls some pause and food for thought.

The Bull Case

It is also essential to acknowledge the drivers behind the optimism. I see two important fundamental drivers and one technical factor.

The first fundamental point of optimism is the accelerating advances in artificial intelligence which have been made more public in the last few months. This catalyst has become a substantial growth engine for Big Tech such as NVDA, GOOG, MSFT, and AAPL. Their already dominant allocations in the indices have helped pull up the rest of the index. This is especially true when we juxtapose the Nasdaq 100 with the S&P 500. Big Tech occupies a much larger allocation in the Nasdaq, and the Nasdaq has far outperformed the S&P in the last few months. In truth, the AI catalyst is likely based on sentiment as much as it is based on fundamentals.

Secondly, the Federal Reserve’s has recently paused on rate hikes after a year of consecutive rate increases. Coupled with the fact that inflation has seemingly peaked and that a “soft landing” may have been successfully pulled off, this macro backdrop has been extremely bullish for risk assets. Many have declared that what began as a bear market rally has transformed into the dawn of a new bull market.

The bullish technical factor is that the market was rather oversold back in March, and the S&P 500 breached the lower Bollinger band. For those who practice Elliot Wave Theory, March looked like the start of Wave 5 in the up-trending primary wave which began in mid-October. Technical analysis itself can become a self-fulfilling prophecy, so it is likely that all these factors played some role in the optimistic bull run that we’ve seen in Q2.

Synthesis: What to Make of This Info?

“Number one rule of Wall Street. Nobody - and I don't care if you're Warren Buffett or if you're Jimmy Buffett - nobody knows if a stock is going to go up, down, sideways or in circles.” - Matthew McConaughey as Mark Hanna in The Wolf of Wall Street

These are words not only to know in your mind, but to feel and understand in your bones. The best we can do is make decisions with positive expectancy and let the math play out.

When I look at the market today, I see the following:

Complacency which could be followed by a non-trivial drop. Exuberance which may continue and be followed by further rallying. Exogenous overhangs like the Fed, global politics, and unforeseen technological advancements. A very low volatility measure.

In summary, there will probably be big moves, but I am unsure of the direction. In the short term, it is all supply, demand, and emotions. In the long term, there is a dynamic journey towards an unattainable equilibrium. But today, volatility looks cheap. It literally has not looked this cheap in 3 years.

Therefore, long volatility and less directional exposure (ie. closer to delta neutral) is what I think makes the most sense.

A Vanilla Hedge

The two components, delta neutral and long volatility, can be easily achieved using derivatives. The investor does not have to sell any of his holdings and pay capital gains taxes.

There are two capital efficient approaches to delta neutrality with the market. The first is selling S&P 500 futures contracts like the Micro E-mini (/MES) or E-mini (/ES). Shorting futures is a bet that the S&P 500 will decrease in value, which helps offset losses from long equity positions if the market moves downwards. Investors do not have to liquidate their current holdings.

The second is using an options collar: buy an OTM put and sell an OTM call. Possible option underlyings are SPY, SPX, XSP, /MES, /ES – all are variations of the S&P 500. The sold call limits the potential upside but helps finance the purchased put. The net delta of the collar can be calculated to equate to a certain number of short SPY shares. One can reference the table below to find the notional SPY exposure for each underlying’s options. Though SPY options are the most liquid, index options and options on futures get preferable tax treatment (SPX option liquidity is pretty great too)

S&P 500 tradable products (Compiled by Author)

In either case, ensure that the negative delta created by the hedge is sufficient to cancel out the positive delta of one’s holdings. It is up to the investor how much positive delta he wants to have. If the market falls, the positive delta is bad, but it is good if the market rises.

Long volatility can be achieved by buying strangles, OTM calls and OTM calls, on those underlyings. It’s important to note that owning both calls and puts creates delta neutrality. A strangle buyer is long gamma, which is the ability to gain or lose delta, increasingly in one’s favor, as the underlying moves in a single direction. If the underlying goes down, your delta goes down and you win. If the underlying goes up, your delta goes up, and you win. Gamma is also called convexity. Long gamma is directly related to long volatility – the ability to profit from big, direction-agnostic moves in the underlying. See below for a PNL graph by OptionWorkShop.

Strangle PNL Graph (OptionWorkShop)

Of course, nothing is purely win-win. The downside of buying a strangle is that you must pay upfront, but the big move you are expecting might not happen. In this case, the strangle may expire worthless, and you would lose 100% of your investment. Each passing day without a big move makes the strangle worth a little bit less, until it is completely worthless on the expiration date. This loss of value due to the passage of time is called theta decay.

Fight Theta with a VIX Short

The decay of long OTM options is annoying. One way to fight it is by selling VIX futures. The VIX’s current contango is optimal for making money from roll yield. When you buy to cover a front-month VIX future and sell short a back-month VIX future, you are buying low on the term structure and selling high on the term structure. Because the term structure can change (for example, shift upwards) depending on the market conditions, this trade has some risk to it.

Let’s look at the trades above with the short VIX futures overlaid as an additional measure. There are three possibilities:

There is no big move. In this case, the profit from the VIX futures’ roll yield will offset the loss from the strangle that expired worthless. The directional hedge, whether it is with a collar or by shorting S&P futures, will not lose or gain much. The investor’s portfolio without the hedges is also flat. The big move is to the downside. In this case, the spot VIX will spike and the VIX term structure will shift up. The short VIX future will likely record a loss. This will be offset by the gain provided by the OTM put within the strangle. Because the move was to the downside, the directional hedge to get delta neutral would pay off huge and offset the losses from the long equities. The net result is probably a flat to slightly down total portfolio value. The big move is to the upside. In this case, the VIX will likely not spike and even continue its decline to new lows. The investor makes money from both the VIX futures’ roll yield and from the OTM call within strangle. Because the move was to the upside, the directional hedge will offset much of the gains that the long equities received. The net result is probably flat to slightly up total portfolio value. However, if the investor did not opt to be entirely delta neutral, he will probably be up significantly.

Shorting VIX futures might be worth considering, depending on your risk tolerance.

VIX Calls: S&P 500 Catastrophe Hedge

A more advanced trader might consider using VIX calls to hedge against the downside. Generally, the VIX only spikes during instances of downward volatility. Therefore, VIX calls are a particularly explosive hedge when the market moves down very quickly. This is perhaps most visible during the COVID-19 market crash in March 2020. The S&P fell about 33% in a few weeks and the VIX went from less than 14 to around 70.

Anyone who bought VIX calls back then made an absolute killing. Cboe runs an index called VXTH which simulates a portfolio that owns the S&P 500 and buys one-month 30-delta VIX calls as protection. Here is a summary of the methodology:

VXTH Index Methodology (Cboe)

The simulated results during the COVID-19 crash admittedly benefited by a lucky path dependence. However, anyone can see from the image below that these results are quite satisfying for anyone with the prudence to use a VIX call hedge. As far as the utility of VIX calls, there’s really two places to look on this chart. The first place is of course the sublime performance of the hedge during the fast crash in 2020. The second, however, is the brutal drawdown the portfolio nonetheless experienced over the bear market of 2022. In a slow market drawdown, the VIX calls are nothing but a drag on an investor’s bottom line.

VXTH Performance (Cboe)

The annoying thing is that we don’t know what this next drawdown will look like, or even if it will occur. I present the VIX call possibility because creative variations of it could yield interesting results.

Personally, I structured my own VIX hedge by buying one 20-delta call with ~40 DTE (days to expiration) and selling two 5-10 delta calls of the same DTE. The trade had almost no upfront cost. If the VIX stays below my short strikes on expiration date, I am either profiting big or losing nothing. And I really don’t think the VIX will go over 40 if the market churns downward again. For my directional hedge, I have been delta negative QQQ.

Conclusion

The market's trajectory remains uncertain; however, a sizeable movement in either direction appears highly probable. Given the contrasting forces at play, my trade strategy aims to navigate the movement by capitalizing on higher volatility while hedging downward price action.

Hedging can be very rewarding if done right. Stay tuned for more discussions like this.