Hess Midstream: Growing Value Through Dividend Increases And Share Repurchases

Jun. 22, 2023 7:00 PM ETHess Midstream LP (HESM)2 Comments
HFIR Energy Income profile picture
HFIR Energy Income
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Today’s comments by John Hess at an investor conference support Hess Midstream LP’s long-term prospects.
  • Hess Midstream has executed superbly since coming public; we expect that to continue.
  • The company has a conservative dividend that is likely to grow and trades at a 7.6% yield.
Hess Oil Company Fuel Depot

yosmanor

John Hess, CEO of Hess Corporation (HES), stated today at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power, and Renewables conference that he expects Hess Corp.’s cash flow to grow by 25% per year over the next five years

Table

HFI Research

Table

HFI Research

This article was written by

HFIR Energy Income profile picture
HFIR Energy Income
3.51K Followers
An energy income service from the largest energy research firm on SA.

I have been a full-time professional energy investor since 2015, specializing in deep value opportunities and special situations.  I have managed a private investment partnership since 2007 and separately managed accounts since 2020.  Prior to managing the partnership, I served in various investment and research roles in the financial industry since 2000.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Veritas1010 profile picture
Veritas1010
Yesterday, 8:25 PM
Premium
Comments (10.33K)
Thank you for your continuing evaluation of $HESM.

It is my largest midstream energy investment and the one I’ve felt most sanguine and secure about given John Hess’s leadership.

One question. Maybe you can better help me understand what you mean by the following:

“We’ve long held that a risk to HESM is a scenario in which Hess Corp. opts to divest its Bakken acreage.”

What scenario besides a long term oil price route or Guyana vanishing, (for whatever reason), would Hess consider such a maneuver? The Bakken is still rich commodity and infrastructure real estate, and will be so for quite sometime.

Arguably, it is not the Permian, but Hess’s position within this real estate is extremely beneficial to its long term success as a publicly traded company. Short of the partners wanting to liquidate their $HESM interest for $HES operations and go elsewhere (?), or besides an oil/gas apocalyptic collapse, I don’t understand what rationale set of circumstances could bring such a risk to fruition?

Please help me through this.

Thank you!

Veritas1010
s
stompers54
Yesterday, 7:28 PM
Comments (769)
What, if any, % of revenues are received from unrelated parties using their infrastructure or is this a just a captive subsidiary. After cursory review of investor presentation I didn't see any reference to this question although I am aware that they are dependent on HES capital allocation decisions for revenue going forward. Is it 100%?
