Volkswagen And Tesla Are The EV Winners In Europe

Summary

  • The article focuses on electric vehicle sales in Europe.
  • Tesla, Inc. should continue to take market share in Europe and the Model Y is outselling all other models.
  • On the flip side, Tesla has become a one-model show.
  • Statistics usually focus on sales per model or brand. This hides that Volkswagen AG is outselling Tesla in Europe – and I predict that the gap will widen over the next quarters.

Robot assembly line with electric car battery cells module on platform

PhonlamaiPhoto

Investment Thesis

The discussion about the electric vehicle ("EV") transformation is, in my view, too often framed in winning or losing terms. While this makes for entertaining reading, I think it is not necessarily the way things are going to be. I think, at least in Europe,

Top Selling Electric Vehicles in Europe

Top Selling Electric Vehicles in Europe, April 2023 (Source: Bellasoaa Research, CleanTechnica)

Model Y and Model 3 sales in Europe over the last 6 months

Model Y and Model 3 sales in Europe over the last 6 months (Source: Bellasooa Research, CleanTechnica)

I work in Digital Technology and I am a private part-time investor. I only invest in things I think I understand :). Therefore I do my own research and enjoy writing about it. My focus is mostly Austria, Germany and to a lesser extent the EU.IMPORTANT: My articles reflect my personal opinion and must be treated as such. They are not professional investment advice. I take no responsibility for your investments, but wish you the best nonetheless. Also, I welcome push-back and alternative opinions in the comment section. Nobody can be right all the time.

Comments (2)

Who Dat? profile picture
Who Dat?
Yesterday, 8:06 PM
Premium
Comments (11.46K)
On the high end market, Tesla has no chance! VW Groups and Mercedes are definitely eating Tesla market share (S/X).

Obviously, Model Y is Tesla's crown jewel. An army of ants will cumulatively take down this queen bee.

BMW and Lexus remain to be seen although I'm seeing more and more BMW iX driving around. I think the iX is butt ugly with frameless doors and fake suede interior. Eew! i7 looks nice but looks just like 7 series ICE.

Too many Audi eTrons and EQB/EQE around here in Orange County. Model S/X are so yesterday.

If Rivian can ramp up R1S, they will take more market share from Model X. R1S is a true road trip warrior to own.
M
MikeKorea
Yesterday, 7:39 PM
Premium
Comments (2.49K)
Agreed, Thank You. Hyundai / Kia motors and Stellantis are also companies to watch during the EV transition. I view Stellantis to have even better value than Volkswagen, and a better management as well.
