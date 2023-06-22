Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bitcoin Cash: What Is Going On With This Rally?

Jun. 22, 2023 8:01 PM ETBitcoin Cash USD (BCH-USD)BTC-USD
Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
Summary

  • Bitcoin Cash is a hard fork of Bitcoin and was a product of the block size war back in 2017.
  • BCH surged nearly 40% since BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF application. Surpassing the performance of BTC even as Bitcoin dominance grinds higher.
  • Key metrics are still weak for Bitcoin Cash, and I don't see a fundamental catalyst that could be driving the recent rip higher in BCH.
Bitcoin 3d render background.

Vasil Dimitrov/iStock via Getty Images

In the immediate sessions following BlackRock's (BLK) application for a spot Bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETF, the focus has rightfully been on BTC eclipsing $30k per coin for the first time since April. The $3,000

DAUs

DAUs (CoinMetrics)

Non-Zero Addresses

Non-Zero Addresses (CoinMetrics)

Holder Concentration

BCH Holder Concentration (IntoTheBlock)

BCH Hash Rate

BCH Hash Rate (CoinMetrics)

BCH Hash Distribution

BCH Hash Distribution (IntoTheBlock)

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
2.94K Followers
Fundamental analysis for serious cryptocurrency investors.

5 years as a media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, LTC-USD, ALGO-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

M
Mr Nobodi
Yesterday, 8:18 PM
My guess would be that the SEC can’t define Bitcoin Cash as a security. Therefore people might be selling off the cryptos labeled as securities and moving into BCH. Particularly on exchanges such as Robinhood and Binance US.
