Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PetroTal: Despite Blockade, Production Remains Strong

Jun. 22, 2023 8:26 PM ETPetroTal Corp. (PTALF), TAL:CA
Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
1.57K Followers

Summary

  • PetroTal faced a river blockade in June supposedly due to dissatisfaction from AIDECOBAP over the company's control of the 2.5% social fund.
  • Despite the blockade, production numbers remain strong, and the company expects to surpass its previous output guidance.
  • With an annualized dividend yield of over 11.5%, growing production and discount to other LATAM peers, PetroTal remains a very attractive option.

Crude Oil Extraction

SL_Photography

In my latest article about PetroTal (OTCQX:PTALF) (TSX:TAL:CA), in the beginning of April highlighting the significant discount of the share price to the value of the reserves and the beginning of a capital return program

fund

The 2.5% social fund (PetroTal)

data

June 2023 production numbers so far (Petroperu)

routes

Export routes and options (PetroTal)

simulation

2023 guidance and FCF matrix (PetroTal)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
1.57K Followers
Focused on value plays, preferably with a near term catalyst and/or improving market conditions. My approach is grounded on the fundamentals of the business, emphasizing its ability to generate cash and withstand unfavorable economic environment.   * Associated with Insight Analytics

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PTALF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.