Investment Thesis

The advancement of AI presents an opportunity for growth for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL). I wanted to take a look at this company to see how it has done in the recent past financially, what is in store for growth, and what is a reasonable price to pay for such growth. The company is generating a good amount of cash and profits, and even with very conservative estimates of future revenue growth, the company is a buy at these prices for the long-term investor.

Outlook

Client Solutions Group

The company’s CSG segment saw decreases in total revenue y-o-y, which is not surprising seeing that the PC and other similar segments have seen a drop in demand due to high inflation, high-interest rates, and a supposed economic downturn. We are experiencing some cyclicality in this sector right now, but a lot of analysts predict that the growth will come back in ‘24. In my opinion, the soft demand for PC and other similar products will continue to be soft next year still, until at least the 2nd half of the year, especially if we are going to see some sort of an economic downturn, which we were supposed to experience already, now it just means the risk is much higher than it was a few months ago. CSG may keep dragging down profits for the company for a little while longer.

Infrastructure Solutions Group

I believe that this segment will eventually outperform the CSG segment, which is a little optimistic, however, with the advancements of AI, the demand for AI-optimized servers will present a huge opportunity for DELL. The company already saw a lot of interest in their 16G server for AI, which is the PowerEdge XE9680. DELL has a lot of big competition in this segment of servers, and it will have to continue to innovate and grow as AI develops to capture or keep the market share it already has.

The US server market is estimated to grow at 9.3% CAGR from ’23 to ’30 and AI is certainly going to play a big factor in this growth over the next decade.

The latest quarter did not provide much positivity as both of these segments were down big from the previous period, which I expected, and I don't think it is going to get much better for the next couple of quarters.

As I mentioned earlier, I believe that this cyclicality will turn positive sometime in ’24 and I would be quite surprised if the growth returns before that especially with all the negative sentiment in the economies, inflation still very high and sticky, coupled with more interest rate hikes still on the horizon.

Financials

One thing to note before I cover the financials, the metrics/graphs below will be as of the latest financial year, which is FY23 for DELL. It covers up to the beginning of February ’23. I will provide some of the latest numbers from the most current quarter if needed for extra color.

As of the latest quarter, the company had $7.6B in cash and $22B in long-term debt, and $5.4B in short-term debt. The company has decreased its debt levels considerably in the last 5 years; however, it is still very high, and a lot of investors don’t like companies that have an excessive amount of leverage. I believe that debt is not an issue if it is manageable. In the case of Dell, the debt is not an issue in my opinion because the interest coverage ratio stood at around 4.7 at the end of FY23. What this means is EBIT or operating profit was able to cover interest expense on debt almost 5 times over. A decent ratio is around 2 at minimum, so the company is not going to default on debt anytime soon. This ratio has improved considerably in the last 5 years, which is also a good sign. It shows that the management is paying down debt and doing it with some sort of priority.

Interest Coverage Ratio (Own Calculations)

Continuing on liquidity, the company's current ratio has not been very good for at least 5 years now. I do prefer companies that can cover short-term obligations to be on the safer side, however here, DELL has a lot of deferred revenue, which means that the company already received the cash for their services/ products but is not able to recognize it as earned because these haven't been delivered to the customer. The current ratio is optimal to be above 1, however, that is only optimal if the company is distressed and has to pay back all of its short-term obligations at once. It doesn’t seem like the company is in any liquidity problem, especially since it has been operating like this for years.

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

In terms of historical profitability and efficiency, the company’s ROA and ROE have been fluctuating wildly in the last couple of years with no clear trajectory. I don't like this, especially since the most recent numbers were well below my minimums of 5% for ROA and 10% for ROE. These numbers suggest to me that the management isn’t utilizing the company’s assets and shareholders’ capital efficiently.

ROA and ROE (Seeking Alpha)

Looking at DELL’s return on invested capital, we can see a different, more positive situation. ROIC has been on a steady uptrend since FY19 and is above my minimum threshold. This tells me that the company has a decent competitive advantage and a decent moat to support it. We may see a dip in these metrics as the year progresses, but I don’t see it getting very bad in the long run.

ROIC (Own Calculations)

In terms of margins, we can see that the company is operating on very thin ones and has seen slight decreases in recent years. I wouldn’t be surprised to see even worse margins in the next fiscal year due to how the first quarter of '24 has already looked; however, I would expect margins to come back to the previous levels the company saw or even better in the next decade.

Margins (Own Calculations)

Overall, I would say the financials are mixed. Some bad, some good, which makes it harder to evaluate the company. I think that there are more positives here than negatives in my opinion and the negatives can be partially explained by the tough environment and the negative sentiment in the global economy.

Valuation

I decided to take a conservative outlook for the next decade in terms of revenue and margins. For the base case, I took what the analysts expect to happen next fiscal year, which is around a 15% decrease in revenues. After that, a lot of indicators point to growth coming back in the PC sector, which will slightly boost the company's revenues. I went with a 5% CAGR from FY25 to FY33, which gives me around 3% CAGR when taking into account the 15% decrease in FY24. 3% to me feels very conservative because the ISG segment will keep performing well in my opinion, while the CSG segment will come back to growth also, but I like to keep it conservative to have a larger margin of safety.

For the conservative case, I went with a 1% CAGR over the next decade, while for the optimistic case, I went with around 7% CAGR.

In terms of margins, I decided to decrease gross margins by another 100bps or 1% and operating margins by 50bps in the following fiscal year. After that, I assume that the company will manage to cut costs and become more profitable, so I am going to linearly improve margins by around 200bps by FY33. Net margins will end up being around 6% by FY33, which seems reasonable in my opinion.

On top of these assumptions, I will add a 25% margin of safety to the intrinsic value calculation. With that said, the company's intrinsic value is $53.10, implying around 6% upside from current valuations.

Intrinsic Value (Own Calculations)

Closing Comments

Dell Technologies is a solid choice for long-term investors in my opinion. It seems to be priced fairly right now to deliver decent returns in the long run. I believe that patient investors will be happy with the returns they will get in the next decade if they buy now, however, waiting around slightly longer may present an even better entry point because of the macroeconomic uncertainties which may bring more volatility to the stock markets.

The CSG segment will return to growth soon and will be the best-performing revenue segment for a while, however, the potential of the server and storage segment with advancements in AI presents a huge opportunity for DELL in my opinion and I wouldn't be surprised if the ISG segment takes over as the top segment in the company. That is only if the company keeps innovating further to keep up with the competition that also serves the same AI server markets.