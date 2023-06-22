Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dell Technologies: A Solid Company Even With Conservative Estimates

Jun. 22, 2023 10:00 PM ETDell Technologies Inc. (DELL)
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
417 Followers

Summary

  • Dell Technologies presents a growth opportunity due to advancements in AI, particularly in the AI-optimized server market.
  • The company's financials are mixed, but with conservative estimates of future revenue growth, it is a buy for long-term investors.
  • The Client Solutions Group segment may continue to drag down profits, but the Infrastructure Solutions Group has potential to outperform with AI advancements.

Exterior view of Dell Technologies office building, on street with palm and green trees.

Lina Moiseienko/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The advancement of AI presents an opportunity for growth for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL). I wanted to take a look at this company to see how it has done in the

Interest Coverage Ratio of DELL

Interest Coverage Ratio (Own Calculations)

Current Ratio of DELL

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

ROA and ROE of DELL

ROA and ROE (Seeking Alpha)

ROIC of DELL

ROIC (Own Calculations)

Margins of DELL

Margins (Own Calculations)

Intrinsic Value of DELL

Intrinsic Value (Own Calculations)

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
417 Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.