Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chart Of The Week: Is Monetary Policy Working?

Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.41K Followers

Summary

  • There has been a raging debate in the last 15 years about the efficacy of Monetary Policy.
  • Raising interest rates during a period of Quantitative Tightening can suffocate banks and reduce the demand for loans.
  • The impact of Monetary Policy in the banking system is undeniable at this point.

Gold Key to Success over United States Dollars in Cash

Ekspansio

There has been a raging debate in the last 15 years about the efficacy of Monetary Policy. I’ve been very vocal about certain aspects of this discussion, especially surrounding QE. My general view is this:

Chart: total bank credit (YoY %)

  1. When inflation and
chart: fixed private investment (YoY %)

This article was written by

Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.41K Followers
Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Dennis Kleid profile picture
Dennis Kleid
Yesterday, 11:17 PM
Comments (106)
Two more things I would consider. Marketing by loan originators was strong as the Fed interest rates headed toward the "0 bound", and once at "0" the "refi" marketing seemed to stop. Now that the Fed interest rates are near "5%" and the actual rate available for loans is much higher, the marketers are coming out of the woodwork pushing their products that are now more lucrative for the originators.

Secondly, the funds that Uncle Sam is spending on weapons for Ukraine is going directly into the USA's economy. These two things (along with wage increases and profits from higher prices), are expanding the money available for spending in the various private sectors for homes and businesses expenses such as starting materials.

With these factors at work, I do not understand how raises in the Fed interest rate can lower the year/year inflation rate number at all. Stop at 5% and this inflation will all calm down next year.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.