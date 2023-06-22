Chart Of The Week: Is Monetary Policy Working?

Ekspansio

There has been a raging debate in the last 15 years about the efficacy of Monetary Policy. I’ve been very vocal about certain aspects of this discussion, especially surrounding QE. My general view is this:

When inflation and private sector debt are high, low interest rates near 0% have a limited impact on long-run inflation because monetary policy works primarily through the banking system and the demand for credit in such environments is generally muted. This is essentially what the last 15 years reflected, and it's why interest rates at 0% didn’t boost consumer credit much. To counteract this, the Central Bank can also implement a Quantitative Easing program. But QE works primarily through boosting asset prices and reducing long-term interest rates, all of which run into the same problem in a low inflation and high private sector debt environment. Further, QE is a quantity tool, not a price tool. What that means is, unlike changing interest rates, the Central Bank lets the rate float. For instance, when the Fed buys $1T of T-Bonds, they aren’t controlling the yield curve. They are letting the long end float but trying to exert downward pressure through sheer quantity. This does not work as well as a price setting tool where the Fed could, in theory, set the rate of 10-year T-Notes at, say, 0% and pin it. All of this explains why QE didn’t cause runaway credit and inflation.

Raising interest rates during a period of Quantitative Tightening is a different story because it can suffocate banks and reduce the demand for loans. If the demand for debt is already low, then banks effectively reduce the potential supply of loans. This is what’s happening in today’s environment, as can be seen in total credit and total loans.

Now, you’d expect this to impact the economy primarily through real estate, since most lending is real estate related. And yes, real estate has weakened materially, but it’s not as weak as I’d expected. At least not so far. But there are still signs that higher interest rates are having a very material impact on the broader economy. For instance, if we look at fixed private investment and private residential investment, it’s clear that the credit cycle is biting. It’s impossible to know where we are in the credit cycle, but the slowing demand for credit is one reason why we’ve argued that this would be a year of disinflation and “muddle through”.

As you likely know, this is all especially important if you’re a regional bank. We don’t need to highlight that story, given the turmoil in the banking system. But the impact of Monetary Policy in the banking system is undeniable at this point.

Then again, none of this is translating to inflation falling as fast as many hoped. That could be partially explained by fiscal policy, which has remained relatively large despite higher interest rates. But it’s also a “long and variable lags” story. It takes time for the credit markets to adjust because every contract in the credit market has a specific time function attached to it. So, if you have a 2-year loan outstanding, Monetary Policy probably didn’t impact you at all. But when that 2-year term comes up, you’re going to be refinancing in a completely new environment. This is essentially what’s happening today.

The bottom line is the Fed’s policies are working. The financial markets are impatiently gyrating violently over the last 2 years (going largely nowhere) as they try to decipher all of this. And while Monetary Policy is not working as fast as we’d hoped, it’s clear that it’s working through the traditional channels.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES Past performance does not guarantee future results. The fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained once available by calling 215-882-9983 or visiting www.disciplinefunds.com/dscf. Read it carefully before investing. References to other securities is not an offer to buy or sell. Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible. The Discipline Fund ETF has the same risks as the underlying securities traded on the exchange throughout the day. Unlike mutual funds, ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. Investments in foreign securities involve political, economic, and currency risks, greater volatility and differences in accounting methods. These risks are magnified in emerging markets. The Discipline Fund is inherently “countercyclical” and may underperform its benchmark for long periods of time. Frontier Markets Risk. Compared to foreign developed and emerging markets, investing in frontier markets may involve heightened volatility. Fund of Funds Risk. Because it invests primarily in other funds, the Fund’s investment performance largely depends on the investment performance of the selected underlying exchange-traded funds (ETFs). New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with limited operating history. There can be no assurance that the Fund will grow to or maintain an economically viable size. This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission. References to other funds should not be interpreted as an offer of these securities. The Funds sub-advisor is Orcam Financial Group, LLC, doing business as Discipline Funds. The Fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. The Fund’s investment advisor is Empowered Funds LLC, doing business as EA Advisers. The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. Click to enlarge

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.