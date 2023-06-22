Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Top Ships: Proposed Suezmax Tanker Spin-Off Represents An Interesting Speculation

Jun. 22, 2023 11:01 PM ETTop Ships Inc. (TOPS)
Summary

  • Top Ships' stock price has dropped by 98% since my last update on the company as the vicious circle of relentless dilution and subsequent reverse stock splits has continued unabatedly.
  • The company has used the funds obtained from diluting common shareholders literally beyond recognition to build a diversified fleet of state-of-the-art tankers that are employed under long-term contracts.
  • On Wednesday, Top Ships announced the proposed spin-off of the Suezmax tanker Eco Malibu into a new publicly-traded company named Rubico Inc.
  • At prevailing prices, it would require a $10.24 investment in Top Ships common shares to become entitled to receive one Rubico share with an estimated net asset value of $9.06 per share.
  • While there's little reason to assume that things will change at Top Ships going forward, the proposed Suezmax tanker spin-off represents an interesting speculation for investors willing to take the risk of becoming involved with one of the worst-performing stocks in recent years.

Oil Tanker

HeliRy

Note:

I have covered Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

It has been more than two years since my last update on Greece-based tanker operator Top

Fleet Overview

Regulatory Filings

NAV

Regulatory Filings, MarineTraffic.com

Potential Gains

Author's Assumptions and Calculations

Rubico / Top Ships NAV

Author's Estimates / Company Press Release

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.8K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Comments

