Star Bulk Carriers: I Downgrade The Stock To Hold

Jun. 22, 2023 11:06 PM ETStar Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)
SM Investor
Summary

  • I downgrade my previous buy rating on Star Bulk Carriers to hold, due to changing market conditions and weaker than anticipated growth in China's construction sector.
  • I estimate SBLK's 2Q 2023 dividend to be $0.35 per share, with a 1-year forward dividend yield between 6.8% and 8.5%.
  • Considering the risks, this dividend yield might be attractive for some investors.
  • I estimate SBLK's TCE per day in 2Q 2023 to be more than in 1Q 2023. However, I expect it to decrease again in 3Q and 4Q 2023.
  • SBLK's stock price may not change significantly in the next six months.

Aerial drone view of the cargo ship bulk carrier

sandsun

The past three articles on Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) on Seeking Alpha suggest that the stock is a buy. Also, in my previous article on SBLK, I mentioned the higher TCE rates for Capesize vessels in

Figure 1 – Baltic Dry Index

tradingeconomics.com

Figure 2 – SBLK’s 2Q 2023 fleet coverage

1Q 2023 presentation

Figure 3 – SBLK’s 2Q 2023 dividend estimation

Author (based on SBLK's financial results)

This article was written by

SM Investor
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

