Introduction

Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) presents a compelling investment opportunity and is poised for an outstanding recovery. The company operates in four segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; Global services; and Boeing capital, competing with major players like Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), Lockheed (LMT) and Northrop (NOC). Though facing challenges at some of its facilities across the globe recently, despite this, Boeing continues to present a robust backlog of $411 billion, signifying its resilience and potential for future growth, along with strategic partnerships that fortify it for future success and further raised 20-year delivery forecast to signify its promising outlook. With the global aviation market now expected to fully recover by 2024, taking into consideration these facts, we advocate for a strong buy position on Boeing.

Company Overview

The Boeing Company is one of the world's largest global aerospace manufacturers and also manufactures satellites, missiles, buses, airplanes, and helicopters. It provides leasing services as well as product support for its products. The company, based on 2020 revenue and ranks, is the third-largest in terms of defense contractors but also as third globally regarding overall aerospace manufacturing firms. In total exports, it is considered to be the biggest exporter from the US.

Boeing divides its operations into three major divisions: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space & Security (BDS), and Boeing Global Services (BGS). The BCA section develops, manufactures, sells and services commercial jet aircraft. It also provides fleet support services to the aviation industry mainline passengers. The BDS division does military research and development, manufacturing, modification of both manned and unmanned military jets and weapons systems for the U.S. government as well as manufacturers unmanned planes for firms and private individuals all over the world.

Industry Overview

Boeing operates in the worldwide aerospace and military business, which is presently worth $855.62 billion. The industry is predicted to increase at a 7.5% CAGR to $1076.56 billion by 2027. Increased air travel, technological developments, and increased defense budgets in several countries are driving expansion.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused severe disruptions in the aircraft and defense industries, including a steep reduction in air traffic and supply chain interruptions. However, with global economies gradually recovering and international travel resumed, the industry is predicted to fully recover by 2024.

Competitive Analysis

Boeing distinguishes itself from its competitors by a long history of invention, strong government contacts, and a broad global supply chain encompassing over 12,000 enterprises globally. The company's extensive product line, which includes commercial airplanes, BDS, and global services, enables it to accommodate a wide range of market needs, giving it a competitive advantage.

Boeing's dedication to sustainability and technological advancement is seen in the construction of fuel-efficient aircraft such as the 787 Dreamliner, which uses 20-25% less fuel than older generation jets. Despite recent problems, Boeing's strong relationships and robust backlog, which stood at $411 billion as of Q1 2023, demonstrate the company's durability and future growth potential.

Financials

As of the first quarter of 2023, Boeing's market capitalization was roughly $132.34 billion. The company's overall sales for the TTM is roughly $5.1 billion, a 157.06 increase YoY, with a gross profit of $1.923 billion, a 444.76% increase YoY. Revenue increased to $17.9 billion primarily reflecting 130 commercial deliveries, and improvement from 2022. Management's expectations are cautious as they handle the global health issue and strive toward the safe resumption of the 737 MAX to service. The company is concentrating on cost containment, liquidity preservation, and resetting operations in order to recover in the long run.

Key Catalyst

Raised 20 Year Forecast: Boeing recently increased its annual 20-year delivery forecast. The business now anticipates airlines will need 42,595 airplanes between now and 2042, up from 41,170 in its previous 20-year prediction. This upward revision reflects Boeing's optimistic view of the aviation industry's recovery and its own development prospects.

U.S. Navy Contract: Boeing was given a $2.02 billion contract with the US Navy in December. This contract is for F/A-18 and EA-18G system upgrades, including Foreign Military Sales variants. This not only provides a steady cash stream, but it also strengthens Boeing's position as a significant supplier to the US military, expanding its BDS segment even further.

Aviation Market Recovery: Per IATA, global passenger traffic recovered to 88% of pre-COVID levels in 2022 as travel restrictions worldwide ease and vaccination rates rise, the commercial air travel sector is witnessing a significant rebound. This uptick in demand is expected to lead to a rise in orders for Boeing's commercial planes, thereby boosting the company's performance and market position.

Valuation

Boeing expects to deliver between 400-450 737 airplanes in 2023 and plans to increase production to 38 per month later in 2023​. The company's total backlog stands at $411 billion, including over 4,500 commercial airplanes​​. Q1 revenue for Boeing increased to $17.9 billion, primarily reflecting 130 commercial deliveries​​. The BCA division's Q1 revenue increased to $6.7 billion driven by higher 737 and 787 deliveries, partially offset by 787 customer considerations​​. The 787 program is producing at three per month with plans to ramp production to five per month in late 2023 and to 10 per month in the 2025/2026 timeframe​​. During the quarter, BCA secured net orders of 1071​. Furthermore, based on the P/S ratio, Boeing appears to be a compelling investment opportunity with a P/S ratio of 1.80, the market values each dollar of Boeing's sales more highly than Airbus's and Northrop's, with a P/S ratio of 1.83 and 1.89, respectively. This suggests that investors are willing to pay a higher price for Boeing's sales, indicating confidence in the company's revenue-generating capabilities. Given these factors, investing in Boeing is a strategic move for those with a long-term perspective.

ESG

Boeing's ESG strides are compelling, solidifying its place as a strong buy. The company has significantly increased its renewable energy use in factories, purchased more sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for commercial operations, and continues to invest heavily in aerospace technologies to reduce fuel use, emissions, and noise. In 2023 alone, Boeing purchased 5.6 million gallons of SAF and achieved a 35% renewable electricity use across the company, up from 21% in 2021. The firm has also been proactive in supplier sustainability assessments, adopting a voluntary industry approach established by the IAEG and implemented by EcoVadis. With Boeing's commitment to sustainability and its innovative efforts such as the Boeing Cascade Climate Impact Model and the ecoDemonstrator program, it's well-positioned for a sustainable future, making it a compelling investment from an ESG perspective.​.

Risks

Boeing faced operational mishaps and financial charges related to quality issues in its fixed-price defense programs, notably the KC-46 tanker program​​. Supplier issues have caused delivery delays, although these are not deemed game-changing but rather embarrassing incidents due to procedural non-compliance​.

However, it's crucial to remember that the KC-46 program concerns are a blip rather than a systemic issue, and management is striving to address these risks. The supplier problem is unrelated to component supply and is expected to be resolved before the end of 2023.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Boeing's strong market position, robust backlog, and strategic partnerships make it a compelling investment opportunity. The company's recent contract with the US Navy and its raised 20-year delivery forecast underscore its promising outlook. As the global aviation market recovers, Boeing is well-positioned to capitalize on this rebound. Furthermore, the company's commitment to ESG initiatives and sustainability enhances its investment appeal. Despite facing some operational and supplier challenges, Boeing's management is actively addressing these issues, demonstrating the company's resilience. Therefore, given these factors and the company's potential for future growth, we maintain a strong buy recommendation for Boeing.

Analyst Recommendation By: Tiancheng Hu