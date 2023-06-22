Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Automakers Face Tough Wage Negotiations

Jun. 22, 2023 11:05 PM ETF, GM, STLA, CARZ
Summary

  • In July, negotiations will kick off between the United Auto Workers union and the big three U.S. original equipment manufacturers, GM, Ford and Stellantis, to renew existing contracts that expire on September 14.
  • We think talks will be contentious, and could eventually lead to strikes worse than those seen during prior negotiations in 2019, when workers picketed for 40 days.
  • This time, stakes are even higher because the accelerating transition to electric vehicles (EV) has introduced new uncertainties for workers as well as higher spending needs for carmakers.

Concept Car

nadla

By Gianmarco Migliavacca

Looming talks carry credit risk given the extent of labor demands.

In July, negotiations will kick off between the United Auto Workers (UAW) union and the big three U.S. original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), GM (

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.57K Followers
