U.S. Automakers Face Tough Wage Negotiations

By Gianmarco Migliavacca

Looming talks carry credit risk given the extent of labor demands.

In July, negotiations will kick off between the United Auto Workers (UAW) union and the big three U.S. original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), GM (GM), Ford (F) and Stellantis (STLA), to renew existing contracts that expire on September 14.

We think talks will be contentious, and could eventually lead to strikes worse than those seen during prior negotiations in 2019, when workers picketed for 40 days.

This time, stakes are even higher because the accelerating transition to electric vehicles (EV) has introduced new uncertainties for workers as well as higher spending needs for carmakers. Moreover, the dramatic jump in inflation has eroded real wages while affecting carmakers’ competitiveness.

Both parties have already made conflicting commitments, with UAW pledging to get the best deal for workers and the OEMs promising to sustain or even increase profitability by making EVs more profitable, as the bulk of their earnings is still coming from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

Negotiators will be highly motivated to defend these priorities given the four-year duration of the next contract - a crucial timeframe for the sector given the OEMs’ ambitious near-term EV targets and the associated high costs. The softening economic outlook is also an issue.

Although carmakers are still recording strong results, 2024 is expected to be a much weaker year for the industry. In our view, an outcome too favorable to the UAW that results in large wage increases would be credit negative for the U.S. auto industry, denting its competitiveness and profitability at the worst possible time.

That said, the OEMs seem likely to lose out in this situation, based on several factors: The U.S. labor market remains tight, increasing union leverage; OEM balance sheets are in great shape, making bolder demands affordable; and new UAW leadership is seeking to reverse declining membership.

The union increased strike pay twice over the past year to signal its determination heading into negotiations. It also recently announced its main demands, including the reinstatement of cost-of-living adjustments to account for inflation; more job guarantees pending the transition to EVs to avoid big layoffs at ICE plants; and assurance that employees of battery plants partly owned by OEMs via joint ventures - currently outside the scope of negotiations - are protected by UAW agreements.

If implemented as per UAW requests, such changes could have deep and lasting implications for U.S. automakers, which are already facing steep costs associated with the transition to EVs.

