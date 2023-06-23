Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Taiwan Semiconductor: Downgrading To Hold Due To Headwinds And Valuation

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
1.3K Followers

Summary

  • Taiwan Semiconductor's stock is considered a "Hold" due to limited upside potential and high inherent risks.
  • The company faces risks from a potential global economic downturn, client concentration, and geopolitical tensions between Taiwan and China.
  • Despite these risks, TSM demonstrates solid profitability performance and cost control, but revenue and EPS are expected to drop further in Q2.

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) stock outperformed the broad market since my first article about the stock went live. Therefore, I can conclude it aged well. On the other hand, many other mega-cap semiconductor stocks performed

TSM latest quarterly earnings summarized

Seeking Alpha

TSM Quarterly performance

Seeking Alpha

TSM valuation grades

Seeking Alpha

TSM DDM valuation

Author's calculations

TSM FCF margin calculations

Author's calculations

TSM DCF valuation

Author's calculations

TSM DCF analysis with aggressive assumptions

Author's calculations

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

