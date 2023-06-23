Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) stock outperformed the broad market since my first article about the stock went live. Therefore, I can conclude it aged well. On the other hand, many other mega-cap semiconductor stocks performed much better than TSM over the same period. I think this is because of the high risks which are inherent to investing in TSM. Sales are declining and are expected to decline further, though I do not consider it secular. The stock trades close to the fair value meaning the upside potential is very limited. I think the stock is a "Hold" at this moment.

Recent developments

On April 20, TSM delivered below-the-consensus Q1 earnings with revenue just below consensus and EPS above consensus estimates. The top line was almost flat YoY and demonstrated about a 20% sequential decline. I understand that there is a seasonality affecting the business, but in the previous three years decline between Q4 and Q1 was not dramatic.

Seeking Alpha

On the other hand, the company demonstrates positive dynamics in the gross and operating margins. Q1 FY 2023 profitability ratios were also better than two years ago when macro conditions were much better.

Seeking Alpha

Solid profitability performance is crucial meaning the management is keeping an eye on the expenses. Cost control is crucial, especially given the declining revenues. Consensus estimates forecast Q2 sales to decline both YoY and sequentially. On a YoY basis revenue is expected to decline by about 13%. Historically, on a QoQ basis, Q2 was stronger than Q1. But, this year Q2 revenue is expected to decline 7% sequentially meaning sharpening weakness in the end markets regardless of historical seasonality. Profitability is also expected to suffer in the upcoming quarter since the EPS will move closer to $1, which is significantly below both YoY and sequentially. Despite I consider headwinds temporary and not secular, the end markets' demand recovery might take more than just a couple of quarters. Investors should be ready to this.

One month ago it was revealed that Warren Buffet sold his entire stake in TSM, due to concerns over Taiwan's future amid China's Communist leadership's claims that the island is part of China's People's Republic.

Valuation update

TSM outperforms the broad market this year with a 37% year-to-date rally. On the other hand, the stock is lagging behind the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX). The company has a "C" valuation grade from Seeking Alpha Quant, meaning the stock is fairly valued. Though, apart from unattractive valuation ratios with sales in the denominator, other metrics look decent. I also want to underline that the current multiples are below the company's five-year averages across the board.

Seeking Alpha

Now let's proceed with the dividend discount model [DDM] valuation analysis. I use a ten percent WACC when I conduct a valuation of U.S. semiconductor companies. Since TSM is not an American company, I add two percentage points as a country risk. I have a dividend consensus estimate projecting a $2.31 dividend for FY 2024. I use a 10% dividend growth rate, which aligns with the company's long-term historical patterns.

Author's calculations

Incorporating the above assumptions into the DDM formula gives me a fair stock price of about $115 which is 15% higher than the current level. To cross-check my DDM analysis, let me simulate discounted cash flow [DCF] approach.

I have revenue consensus estimates up to FY 2027 and expect the topline to grow in line with the estimated industry growth rate of 12.2% for the years beyond. I use the same 12% WACC for the DDM analysis. Last, I use the TTM FCF margin ex-SBC, which is at 11%. I use this FCF margin level for FY 2023 and expect it to increase yearly by one percentage point.

Author's calculations

Incorporating the underlying assumptions for the DCF returns me the company's fair value at approximately $446 billion, about 8% lower than the current market cap.

Author's calculations

Let me simulate another scenario where the aggressive 15% CAGR for revenue and other assumptions remain unchanged. Even with substantially more aggressive revenue growth assumptions, the upside potential is at single digits.

Author's calculations

Overall, the stock looks fairly valued with a little upside potential, which I think is likely to be linked to the management's capital allocation decisions regarding dividend payouts.

Risks update

Currently, the most prominent risk for TSM is the risk of a potential global economic downturn, which we already see in the Eurozone. A global economic downturn typically softens consumer spending as individuals and businesses become more cautious with their money. In such a scenario, demand for electronic products is highly likely to decline. This decline in orders may directly impact TSM, as the company is one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers and relies on robust demand for its products and services. Yesterday, Jerome Powell gave hints that further Federal Funds rate hikes are probable. Let me remind you that currently, interest rates are at the highest levels since the Great Recession, and further hikes might signal that a hard landing is looming again. TSM generates about 40% of its sales from the smartphone end market, and global smartphone shipments declined 14% in Q1 and the environment remains harsh, meaning the topline growth would be under pressure.

As a global semiconductor fab, TSM faces significant client concentration risk because a significant portion of sales is derived from a limited number of customers. The combined revenue from the top four clients accounts for approximately half of the company's total sales. Heavy reliance on a few key customers makes TSM very vulnerable to clients' decisions to reduce orders due to financial struggles or decide to switch to a competitor. Diversifying the customer base is challenging because the market consists of a few large entities, and the semiconductor industry entry barriers are very high.

Risks related to geopolitical tensions between Taiwan and China are still elevated. If tensions between two countries escalate, it can disrupt the company's supply chain meaning unplanned idle time costs, hurting TSM's earnings and cash flows.

Bottom line

Overall, I downgrade TSM's stock rating to "Hold" since the upside potential does not look attractive compared to other stocks I have covered. Moreover, investing in TSM is inherently risky and I believe that at the current point, the potential benefits do not outweigh the risks and uncertainties. Also, revenue and EPS are expected to drop in Q2 even after a weak Q1. Headwinds in the broad environment are severe and I expect them to last for several quarters.