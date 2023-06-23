Zuberka/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:TMV) is a fixed income exchange traded fund. We have covered this name before here.

As per the fund's literature

The Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses 300% of the inverse (or opposite), of the performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index.

The ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index is market value weighted and is designed to measure the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed rate securities with minimum term to maturity greater than twenty years. Just like any other leveraged product this is not a buy-and-hold vehicle, but a very short term speculative instrument designed for sophisticated investors to take advantage of.

Issues to be aware of for leveraged funds

Leveraged funds like TMV which promise 3x returns for the daily performance for certain indices are very volatile products that usually achieve their objectives only daily. Please note the following from FINRA:

Most leveraged and inverse ETFs reset each day, which means they are designed to achieve their stated objective on a daily basis. With the effects of compounding, over longer timeframes the results can differ significantly from their objective. Please see Regulatory Notice 09-31 and the SEC/FINRA Investor Alert for illustrations of how these discrepancies can occur. Because they reset each day, leveraged and inverse ETFs typically are inappropriate as an intermediate or long-term investment. They may be appropriate, however, if recommended as part of a sophisticated trading or hedging strategy that will be closely monitored by a financial professional. At times, these strategies might justify a decision to hold a leveraged or inverse ETF longer than one day. However, a registered representative must carefully address the question of how to engage in these strategies in a manner consistent with the suitability rule.

TMV falls in this category, and thus should be treated with the same due care. There is also the concept of beta slippage an investor needs to be aware of:

Beta slippage is a multi-day tracking inefficiency found in leveraged funds. Leveraged funds must rebalance over a predetermined time frame. For example a daily leveraged fund rebalances at the market close each day. This means the price movements are calculated on a percentage basis for that day and that day only. Due to rebalancing, the daily leveraged fund does not track true to its underlying index over a multi-day period. This structural tracking inefficiency caused by the leveraged funds need to rebalance is defined as beta slippage

TMV Risk Factors

TMV aims to offer investors the daily -3x performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index. Let us look at some of the details for this index:

Index Statistics (Fact Sheet)

The index is composed of long term bonds with an average maturity of 26 years and a duration of roughly 18 years. These are all treasury securities, hence AAA. The main risk factor and profit and loss driver here is represented by rates. The best known ETF that gives an investor 1x the return of the index is the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). Think about TMV as a -3x proxy for TLT.

If you want to take a short position in TLT in a leveraged fashion TMV has been the right instrument to do so. Conversely, if you are of the opinion long bonds are going to rally going forward, TMV would represent a capital efficient tool to hedge some of that position. By 'capital efficient' we are referencing the fact that with only $100 of TMV an investor can hedge $300 of TLT.

The main driver in terms of performance for TMV is represented by rates. If rates stay constant or move lower, TMV is set to lose value. Conversely TMV had an outstanding performance in 2022 when rates skyrocketed:

Historic Total Return (Morningstar)

Where are long rates going from here?

We have witnessed one of the fastest rate hiking cycles in recent history:

Rate Hikes 2022 (FactSet)

With the Fed now pausing, some market participants think we have seen the last Fed rate hike. From our point of view, with real rates now positive finally (Real interest rate = nominal interest rate - rate of inflation), and inflation cooling down, the Fed is going to be in a wait and see mode.

Keep in mind the regional banking crisis that we had earlier in the year will result in monetary tightening via credit conditions, but it will take time to show up. Many regional banks have severely curtailed their lending in order to keep their funding needs down, as a direct result of the depositors fleeing earlier in the year. Just like any monetary action, it takes time for the real economy to show the signs of this 'hidden' tightening.

Can there be another 25 bps hike? Maybe. Does it make much of a difference for long dated bonds? Not really. We are 100% sure 2023 will see peak rates in one form or another, and have expressed this view via many articles advocating buying bonds:

The market itself is telling us that much via the forward curve:

Forward Curve (Creative Planning)

As per Fed Funds futures rates will peak in 2023 and will move significantly lower in 2024. That will translate into lower long term rates (at the same term premium), which in turn will have a negative impact to a fund like TMV.

Conclusion

TMV is an exchange traded fund. The vehicle aims to offer 300% of the inverse daily performance for the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index. The underlying index is a long treasuries bond index with an 18 year duration. The ETF tracking this index is TLT (1x return of the index). As rates moved up violently in 2022 TLT sold off and TMV recorded an astounding +150% gain (versus -31% for TLT). The inverse will happen as rates move down. The article outlines our arguments for peak rates in 2023. TMV is set to lose a significant amount of value in the next 12 months, so a Sell is warranted at this point.