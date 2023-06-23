Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
iHuman Leaves Investors Unimpressed With Flat Margins, Slow Revenue Growth

Jun. 23, 2023 12:15 AM ETiHuman Inc. (IH)QSG, YQ
Summary

  • iHuman Inc. reported its revenue grew 9% in the first quarter.
  • IH's profit quadrupled as it controlled costs with a sharp drop in R&D spending.
  • iHuman has launched two new initiatives over the last year to tap the international market, but has yet to record significant revenue from those.
  • IH just needs to start reaping some rewards from its efforts with a return to faster revenue growth.

E-learning for Student and University Concept

Blue Planet Studio

Maybe it was the flatness of its margins, despite triple-digit profit growth and revenue growth that came tantalizingly close to double-digits.

That’s our potential explanation for the notable lack of excitement following the release of iHuman

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.63K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

