Japan June Flash PMI Data Signal Solid Expansion At End Of Q2 2023 Despite Moderation In Growth Momentum

Summary

  • Despite a slowdown in growth momentum from May, as signalled by the latest June flash PMI data for Japan, a solid quarter of growth is expected for Q2 2023.
  • This may well exceed the strong official GDP reading recorded in Q1, with a service sector expansion primarily supporting growth while manufacturing performance lagged.
  • Meanwhile price pressures remain elevated, but further receded in June. This is in line with Bank of Japan's expectations.

Flag of Japan on dark blue background

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Despite a slowdown in growth momentum from May, as signalled by the latest June flash PMI data for Japan, a solid quarter of growth is expected for Q2 2023. This may well exceed the strong official GDP reading

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

