Investing In Lithium: Why Now Could Be The Right Time

Jun. 23, 2023 1:30 AM ETLIT, BATT, LITP, CHRG, HLIT:CA, IDRV, BECO
Summary

  • Lithium is among the most important metals required for electric vehicles and energy storage; as a transition to a low-carbon economy accelerates, demand is expected to increase exponentially, and companies involved may benefit.1.
  • The supply of lithium is constrained, given the complex extraction process and concentration of large deposits in South America, Asia, and Australia.
  • Investors looking to gain exposure to lithium may want to consider ETFs that offer exposure to the entire value chain, including exploration, mining, processing, and compound manufacturing.

By Jeff Spiegel

How To Invest In Lithium

As a transition to a low-carbon economy accelerates one metal stands out: Lithium. Lithium batteries are the default choice in electric vehicles (EVs), energy storage for solar and wind power, and consumer electronics, each of which presents

global lithium demand

Share of lithium demand

