UMH Properties: Overvalued, High Dividend Payout Ratio A Concern

Jun. 23, 2023 1:51 AM ETUMH Properties, Inc. (UMH)
Philip Wang
Summary

  • UMH Properties is a residential REIT specializing in manufactured home communities, with a portfolio of 135 communities and 25,700 homesites, primarily in Pennsylvania and Ohio.
  • The company has a high net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 7.7x and a history of high dividend payout ratios, raising concerns about its financial stability and dividend sustainability.
  • Despite management's expectations of increased income from clearing the backlog of homesites, the perceived risks and current overvaluation lead to a "Sell" rating for the company.

Mobile Home Community

Marje

Introduction

Regular readers of my articles will know that I write mainly about REITs. I am always seeking to expand my dividend portfolio and this means keeping a lookout for new REITs to add to my portfolio. So it should come

https://s26.q4cdn.com/781307269/files/presentation/2023/06/UMH-Investor-Presentation-June-2023.pdf

UMH Jun 2023 Investor Presentation

https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/UMH/valuation/metrics

Seeking Alpha

My aim is to build a financial portfolio which will enable me to become financially independent. While I have a keen interest in the financial markets, and am constantly seeking to learn more about various sectors, this means I tend to gravitate towards dividend stocks as they will provide me with a steady stream of income to achieve my goal of becoming financially independent.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

