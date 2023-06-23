VOO: Rising Bond Yields Suggest 25% Earnings Decline By Early 2024
Summary
- The rise in corporate bond yields over the past year suggests a significant decline in S&P500 profit margins over the next 6-12 months.
- Leading economic indicators also point to a likely contraction in sales growth over the coming months as the economy heads towards recession.
- The combination of these factors suggest a 25% decline in profits by early 2024, which would put the P/E ratio above 26x, consistent with 10-year total returns of near zero.
Corporate bond yields are one of the single best predictors of future S&P 500 profit margins, and their rise over the past year suggests a significant decline in margins over the next 6-12 months. At the same time, leading economic indicators suggest a likely contraction in sales growth over a similar time horizon. Taken together they suggest at least a 25% decline in corporate profits by early 2024.
This would still not bring profit margins down to historical averages, but it would put the PE ratio at over 26x and imply negative 10-year total returns for the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO). VOO tracks the SPX with almost zero tracking error. It comprises of a market-cap-weighted index of US large- and midcap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. VOO is virtually indistinguishable from the larger SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) but with a slightly lower expense ratio of 0.03% versus 0.09%. I last wrote on the VOO on April 13 arguing that the S&P 500's rise contrasted with its fundamentals (see 'VOO: Doubling Down On Bearish View As Fair Value Continues To Move Lower'). Market breadth, inflation volatility, and corporate bond yields all suggested downside risks for the VOO, and the rise in the market since then has widened the gap between the market and its fair value based on these factors.
Free Cash Flows Are 21% Below Reported Earnings
The first thing to note about S&P 500 profits is that there are many different variables to look at, and the closer we get to the actual real dollar earnings and the further we get away from accounting profits, the lower the figures become. Official 12-month trailing earnings per share for the S&P 500 stands at $223, but basic earnings per share, excluding extraordinary losses, which actually routinely occur, the figure is 20% lower at $179. If we focus on the actual free cash flows received, the figure falls to $172.
Reported earnings tend to be more volatile than free cash flows because during recoveries as we have seen since the Covid recession companies spend much more on capital investment than is reflected in the reported depreciation expense on their income statements, artificially inflating earnings. As the impact of begins to show up on future depreciation expenses, official earnings will face downside pressure.
Corporate Bond Yields Suggest Huge Margin Contraction
Rising yields corporate borrowing costs over the past year should begin to undermine corporate profit margins with a lag of around 9 months as higher borrowing costs act as a direct hit to net margins. This can be seen on the chart below, which shows the yield on the Bloomberg High Yield Corporate Bond Index versus the profit margin on the S&P 500.
The r-squared between the two over the past 30 years has been an impressive 0.74, and the current yield of 8.6% implies a decline in margins over the next 9 months should be expected to fall to 7.6% over the next 9 months from 10.0% currently.
Leading Indicators Suggest Outright Sales Contraction
Such a margin contraction would mean a 24% decline in earnings should sales remain unchanged, but there is a growing risk that sales contract as leading economic indicators point to a deep recession. The Conference Board Leading Indicator Index has acted as a good leading indicator for sales growth in the past, showing its strongest correlation with annual sales growth over the next 9 months. With the LEI down 8.0% y/y in April, this is consistent with S&P 500 sales growth of -2.5% by early 2024.
If we add together the impact of falling margins and contracting sales, we should expect to see at least a 25% decline in reported earnings over the next 9 months. Note that this would still leave profit margins above their 30-year average, but it would put the PE ratio at 26.1x, a figure that is consistent with 10-year total annual returns of around 1% based on the past 30-years of data. If we factor in a likely slowdown in revenue growth compared with historical rates, this suggests the VOO is priced for 10-year returns of no more than zero.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
