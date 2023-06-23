Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VOO: Rising Bond Yields Suggest 25% Earnings Decline By Early 2024

Jun. 23, 2023 1:56 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), VOOSPY
Stuart Allsopp
Summary

  • The rise in corporate bond yields over the past year suggests a significant decline in S&P500 profit margins over the next 6-12 months.
  • Leading economic indicators also point to a likely contraction in sales growth over the coming months as the economy heads towards recession.
  • The combination of these factors suggest a 25% decline in profits by early 2024, which would put the P/E ratio above 26x, consistent with 10-year total returns of near zero.

Bear walking with declining finance chart

CreativaImages

Corporate bond yields are one of the single best predictors of future S&P 500 profit margins, and their rise over the past year suggests a significant decline in margins over the next 6-12 months. At the same time, leading economic indicators

Chart

S&P 500 Profit Margins (Bloomberg)

Chart

Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Chart

Bloomberg, Author's Calculations

Chart

Bloomberg, Author's Calculations

Chart

Bloomberg, Author's Calculations

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

