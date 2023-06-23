Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Global Pricing Power Sinks To Two-And-A-Half Year Low As Higher Interest Rates Take Their Toll

Summary

  • The biggest effect of the demand squeeze is being seen in manufacturing, but service sector pricing power has also fallen markedly.
  • While prices charged for goods fell on average in May for the first time in nearly three years, prices levied for services rose at a rate far in excess of anything recorded by the PMI surveys prior to the pandemic.
  • While demand-led pricing power in manufacturing is now down to the lowest seen since comparable data were available in 2005, pricing power due to high demand remains somewhat elevated by historical standards in services.

Tracking the impact of higher interest rates on inflation is made easier by survey data that reveal the extent to which prices are changing due to demand conditions.

Derived from PMI survey responses, data showing the degree to which

Global Consumer Price Inflation and PMI Selling Prices

Global PMI Selling Prices

Global consumer price inflation and demand-led pricing power

Global PMI demand-led pricing power vs. monetary policy

Global demand-led pricing power

