FTSM: Not Compensated For Credit Risk

Summary

  • The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF is an actively managed ETF that provides current income from short-duration investments.
  • FTSM charges higher fees and delivers lower distribution yields compared to its peers, making it less attractive as a cash replacement tool.
  • I recommend selling FTSM and considering higher-yielding peers like the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF or lower-risk treasury bill ETFs like the US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF.

forex trading graph and candlestick chart suitable for financial investment concept. Economy trends background for business idea and all art work design. Abstract finance background.

Maximusnd

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is an actively managed ETF providing high income from short-duration investments. Some investors use high-quality short-duration funds like the FTSM ETF as a replacement for cash.

However, after reviewing the FTSM ETF's

FTSM sector allocation

Figure 1 - FTSM sector allocation (ftportfolios.com)

FTSM distribution and fund characteristics

Figure 2 - FTSM distribution and fund characteristics (ftportfolios.com)

FTSM credit quality and maturity allocation

Figure 3 - FTSM credit quality and maturity allocation (ftportfolios.com)

FTSM returns

Figure 4 - FTSM returns (ftportfolios.com)

FTSM charges the highest fees

Figure 5 - FTSM charges the highest fees (Seeking Alpha)

FTSM delivers the lowest yield

Figure 6 - FTSM delivers the lowest yield (Seeking Alpha)

FTSM vs. peers, 1Yr total return

Figure 7 - FTSM vs. peers, 1Yr total return (Seeking Alpha)

FTSM vs. peers, returns since October 19, 2020

Figure 8 - FTSM vs. peers, returns since October 19, 2020 (Seeking Alpha)

3 Month treasury yields

Figure 9 - 3 Month treasury yields (St Louis Fed)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TBIL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

