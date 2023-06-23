Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
10 Dividend Growth Stocks - June 2023

Jun. 23, 2023 9:15 AM ETBKH, BMY, BMYMP, CCI, EVRG, HD, LOW, PFE, SPY, SR, SRE, TSCO3 Comments
FerdiS
Summary

  • This monthly series ranks a selection of dividend growth stocks in Dividend Radar and presents the ten top-ranked stocks for consideration and possible investment.
  • The stocks were selected based on quality, safety, valuation, and yield/growth criteria, with a focus on high-quality, discounted stocks with safe dividends likely to deliver annualized returns of at least 8%.
  • I rank stocks by sorting them in descending order by quality score and using tie-breaking metrics where necessary.

Top 10

PashaIgnatov

Welcome to the June edition of my monthly series of 10 Dividend Growth Stocks. In this series, I rank a selection of Dividend Radar stocks and present the ten top-ranked stocks for further research and possible investment.

I

Table showing how quality affects my Buy Below prices

Created by the author

Key Metrics and Fair Value Estimates

Created by the author from a personal spreadsheet

Here's a comparative analysis of an equal-weighted portfolio of this month's top ten DG stocks, courtesy of Finbox.com:

Comparative analysis of an equal-weighted portfolio of this month's top ten DG stocks

Source: Finbox.com

This article was written by

FerdiS
FerdiS invests in dividend growth stocks and writes options to boost dividend income. He manages DivGro, a portfolio of mainly dividend growth stocks created in January 2013. With investment and trading experience spanning nearly 20 years, FerdiS enjoys writing articles about dividend growth investing, options trading, stock selection, portfolio management, and passive income generation. His DivGro blog hosts more than 1,000 posts and a live, public spreadsheet with full details of his DivGro portfolio, allowing readers to follow along in his investment journey. FerdiS is collaborating with the founders of Portfolio Insight, an online platform for portfolio management and investment analysis. Together, we maintain and publish Dividend Radar, a free spreadsheet of dividend growth stocks, on a weekly basis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LOW,HD,BMY,PFE,BKH,SRE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

bigfish1977
Today, 10:00 AM
HD opening 80 new stores is a good sign of things to come.
Hugh Arhue
Today, 9:54 AM
Thank you author for your article and dedication. It seems hard to go wrong buying $PFE at 21% discount to your fair value $49/share. Although all Pharma has political pressure on prescription drug pricing, . . , and we are going into a political cycle year in 2024. More of fan of $HD, $LOW with housing market tight and the likelihood people sitting tight on with previous mortgage rates before the FED's actions these last two years. GLTA in Health and your investments.
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 9:50 AM
The increasingly challenging economic environment of rising interest rates, debt restructuring, deleverage, general over-indebtedness, credit default risks and bank failures mean that quality criteria are becoming increasingly important for value investors.

Long $BMY $PFE $TSCO

Great work, very helpful and always appreciated.
