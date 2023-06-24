Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Exxon Mobil: More Pain Ahead, With The Oil Game Likely Over (Rating Upgrade)

Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • XOM has declined by -9.4% since our previous Sell rating, with more volatility ahead due to the uncertain WTI spot prices and Powell's pessimistic commentaries.
  • The US SPR inventory continues to dwindle to 350M as well, with lower levels likely being the new normal post-pandemic.
  • The oil rally may be over, with analysts projecting a moderation in XOM's top and bottom line through FY2025, despite the ramp-up in its production output.
  • Meanwhile, existing investors can hold on to the dividend aristocrat for its forward dividend yield of 3.54% and fixed dividend raises.
  • However, due to the minimal upside potential to our price target, we do not recommend anyone to add here.

The Oil Investment Thesis Is Less Attractive, With The Hyper-Pandemic Rally Over

We previously covered Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) in March 2023, ending the article with a sell rating. True enough, it had declined by -7.9% at the time

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Saries profile picture
Saries
Today, 10:28 AM
Premium
Comments (3.35K)
Really don’t agree with your conclusions. Believe the oil and gas industry is about to take off. This administration hasn’t been friendly to the sector but believe that it is going to rapidly shift, mainly for political reasons. There’s not enough E.S.G.ers around that can swing the vote. They need some of the states that they have inflicted the most pain on. Add in the possibility of Ukraine/ Russia escalating and now a possible civil war, I would question what type of production would be.
festfan profile picture
festfan
Today, 10:25 AM
Comments (107)
In-the-money covered calls work too, if you don’t want to sell but wish to generate some additional income during a potential pullback. That’s how I’ve played the rally for more than a year now, and it has worked well. The strikes are far above my original cost basis and it’s in an IRA, so no fears of the taxman if I get assigned.
