Amazon: The Hype Is Right

Jun. 23, 2023 7:30 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Amazon is focusing on AI applications in product recommendations, fraud detection, warehouse automation, and customer service, with plans to bring ChatGPT-style product search to its web store.
  • The company's growth outlook has increased 60%, with sales, earnings, and cash flow growth expected to be explosive in the coming years, partly due to AI-driven margin expansion.
  • Amazon remains a strong long-term investment in the AI sector, offering a potential 160% upside by 2025 if it grows as expected and returns to fair value.
  • Amazon is up 50% YTD but remains one of the best AI blue-chips you can buy.
  • What if AI is overhyped? Well you still own Amazon don't you?
Photo of ecstatic overjoyed man rained with bucks banknotes achieving success while isolated with red background

Deagreez

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Thursday, June 22nd

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is part 4 of an eight-part series on investing in AI, the future of everything. The series will be completed in September.

  1. 11 Billion Reasons To
x

FactSet Research Terminal

xx

contentdetector.ai

x

Ycharts

x

FAST Graphs

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

Goldman Sachs

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 8:35 AM
Premium
Comments (38.32K)
Amazon's AI efforts sound like AWS all over again. Develop for internal use then market it.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 7:37 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.26K)
Yup. 100% right.
