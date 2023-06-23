Andres Victorero

Bond investors face an interesting proposition at present. Short-term yields are now incredibly high relative to long-term inflation and the economic growth outlook, and they should move lower over the coming years. However, aggressive interest rate cuts are already priced into bond yields, with 30-year bonds now yielding 122bps less than the Fed fund's rate. I noted in an article in March that history shows deeply inverted yield curves tend to be bullish for bonds as curve inversion tends to be resolved by sharp declines in short-term rates as recession hits. However, with recent equity gains driving up short-term rates, there is a growing risk of a near-term reversal in long-duration bonds are expectations of aggressive cuts are pared back. I remain long the Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) but warn of a potential near-term losses before significant gains ensue.

Fed Funds Rate vs 30-Year UST Yield (Bloomberg)

The EDV ETF

EDV holds a portfolio of 20- to 30-year Treasury STRIPS, which represents a single coupon or principal payment on a US Treasury security that has been stripped into separately tradable components. These securities promise a single payment upon maturity in the next 20-30 years, without any interim coupon payments. As a result of the lack of coupon payments, the fund has an extremely high average duration relative to most bond market ETFs, at 24.4 years, and effective maturity of 24.8 years. The current yield to maturity has risen back up to 3.9%.

Long-Term Fundamentals Remain Positive

In early April, I noted that the EDV was supported fundamentally by weak real GDP growth prospects, low inflation expectations, and the outperformance of gold relative to the commodity complex. These factors continue to suggest lower long-term bond yields over the coming years. For instance, with 30-year breakeven inflation expectations at just 2.2%, the EDV is priced to return 1.7% annually in real terms. This is high from a historical perspective, with the long-term average real yield going back to 2004 at just 1.2%.

The real yield is also higher relative to US real GDP growth, which I continue to see averaging less than 1% over the long term. While there are upside risks to this posed by widespread successful adoption of Artificial Intelligence, keep in mind that over the past 20 years real GDP growth has averaged just 2.0%, with employment growth driving almost half of this increase. The mass adoption of the internet and the entry of China into the global market economy over the past two decades has only allowed US output per worker to increase by 1.2%, and this figure has fallen to just 0.9% over the past decade. With an ageing population and slowing labor force growth, real GDP growth is likely to be capped by productivity growth.

Near-Term Risks Are Rising

However, there are some near-term headwinds facing bonds. Firstly is the recent rally in commodity prices relative to gold prices. A high gold price relative to commodity complex tends to indicate weak economic growth and therefore tends to occur alongside falling bond yields and rising bond prices. Over the past, however, commodity prices have outperformed gold, indicating a slight improvement in the growth outlook.

The main risk, however, is posed by a continued rally in US stocks. Stock prices over much of the past year have been driven by the outlook for bond yields, with rising interest rate expectations putting downside pressure on stocks. This dynamic appears to have changed over the past few months, with rising stock prices now putting upside pressure on short-term rate expectations. Stock market investors appear to have adjusted to the reality of higher rates and the risk facing bonds is that stocks continue to advance, causing investors to pare back their rate cut expectations. With the yield curve so deeply inverted, this would likely put upside pressure on long term yields to the detriment of the EDV.

US 2-Year Yields Vs SPX (Bloomberg)

Summary

The long-term outlook for the EDV remains strong with the yield significantly above long-term inflation expectations and real yields far in excess of the US real GDP growth outlook. These factors should put downward pressure on long-term interest rates to the benefit of the EDV. However, from a short-term perspective the recent rally in stock prices suggests expectations of rate cuts may be overdone, and with the yield curve extremely inverted this could trigger a selloff in long-term bonds.