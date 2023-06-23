Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Meta Platforms: Last Man Standing

Jun. 23, 2023 5:59 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)AMZN, APPL, CRM, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT
Brett Ashcroft Green
Brett Ashcroft Green
2.57K Followers

Summary

  • If we roll back a lot of Reality Labs R&D, we see an adjusted EBIT that is strong for their core business.
  • Apple may have ignited the market's interest in virtual reality which could spurn increased sales of the Meta Quest 3 in the fall.
  • Although we've seen a nice bull rally in the Nasdaq this year, Meta Platforms remains down and undervalued.
  • Meta has a close commonality with Google in that peeling back the R&D reveals a core business that is way more profitable than GAAP numbers. They also both rely on ad revenue for profit generation.

Mobile display with logo of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps in hand against blurred META logotype on white monitor

Kira-Yan

The last of the "cheap"

Many define cheap in different ways. There are several useful valuation models at our disposal that we can use to determine intrinsic value. In software, tech-centric companies like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Google (

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

www.meta.com pricing on new headset

www.meta.com

my own excel data from seeking alpha meta

my own excel

Chart
Data by YCharts

seeking alpha Meta cap structure

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Meta 10Q daily active users

Meta 10-Q

Meta 10Q rev sources

Meta 10-Q

Meta 10Q growth segment

Meta 10-Q

Meta 10Q ad rev per month

Meta 10-Q

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green
Brett Ashcroft Green
2.57K Followers
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, AMZN, GOOGL, AAPL, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

