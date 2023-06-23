zeljkosantrac

Thesis

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has made substantial investments in its PC and console division and is now poised to significantly increase its production of AAA games. The recent acquisition of Zynga contributes to Take-Two's growth by increasing recurrent revenue and expanding its presence in the mobile gaming market. TTWO is currently trading at a 18x forward 2025 earnings, and I believe TTWO possesses the highest caliber franchises compared to its industry peers, warranting a valuation premium. My end-of-year price target of $157 is based on a 2025 20x forward PE.

F4Q23 Review: Long-Term Opportunity Remains Attractive

Take-Two Interactive announced its Q4 2023 results, revealing that bookings exceeded expectations by 4%, EPS fell short by 13%. Take-Two provided preliminary guidance for the fiscal year 2025, anticipating bookings of over $8 billion (which is $2.5 billion higher than the midpoint of the FY24 guidance) and adjusted operating cash flow surpassing $1 billion. I believe these figures indicate the launch year of GTA 6 and other significant titles, as Take-Two only expects three core immersive titles in FY24 compared to 14 in FY25-26. Despite modest expectations for this year, I believe the risk/reward profile for Take-Two's stock has improved. I believe Take-Two's annual guidance has set a relatively low bar for FY24, reducing execution risks to some extent. Investors are now primarily focused on the upcoming year, and it would take significant worsening of trends for the FY24 results to heavily impact the stock.

Furthermore, I anticipate that Take-Two could make product announcements later this year regarding its future release lineup, potentially serving as positive catalysts for the stock. With a target of 8 billion net bookings by 2025 and 36 titles in the pipeline for fiscal 2025 through 2026, Take-Two may release the next installment of Grand Theft Auto during this period, which could push revenue in fiscal 2025 and 2026 above consensus expectations. The Grand Theft Auto franchise has sold more than 400 million units, with the most recent release, Grand Theft Auto V, selling 180 million+ units. Grand Theft Auto V sold 32.5 million copies during the first year of launch, so I estimate that the next title in the franchise could possibly sell more than 40 million copies within the first year of launch.

Strong Franchises Could Drive Continued Growth

Take-Two has some of the strongest franchises in the gaming industry, namely Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands and NBA 2K, which could drive upside vs. consensus revenue estimates over the longer-term. Self-developed franchises such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption have sold 400 million and 70 million copies, respectively, while garnering acclaim. The best-selling titles have Metacritic scores of 96 and 93. Meanwhile, partnerships and external developers have contributed titles such as Borderlands, which has sold nearly 80 million copies, and NBA 2K, with 130 million copies sold. Take-Two also has a deep library, with other titles in 2K's libraries such as Bioshock having sold 41 million copies, while Sid Meier's Civilization series has sold 65 million.

Company Presentation

Zynga Acquisition to Grow Recurrent Revenue

Zynga is a strong addition to Take-Two's revenue growth, adding more recurrent revenue and exposure to the growing mobile market, which could allow it to meet short-term bookings expectations. Over the longer-term, Take-Two could still grow its mobile market share by porting franchises that have traditionally been on console and PC to mobile. Zynga's expertise, however, lies in the causal rather than mid- or hard-core genres, which could elongate the time it takes for Take-Two's mobile transition. Take Two's mobile revenue has grown by more than 10x since 1Q21, with an addition of about $600 million a quarter from Zynga through both consumer spending and advertising. With mobile gaming forecasted to grow by 9.4% worldwide, Zynga's continued strength could help buoy Take-Two's revenue trajectory.

Risks to Target

If Grand Theft Auto Online's new monetization strategy fails to meet expectations and TTWO fails to release new titles at a similar pace as its competitors, the company's financials may fall short of expectations putting pressure on the stock. Moreover, the potential acquisition of Activision by Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) could have negative implications for the gaming industry. Microsoft already owns the Xbox platform and popular franchises like Halo, Gears of War, Elder Scrolls, Age of Empires, and Minecraft. If the acquisition goes through, Microsoft will gain control over the largest FPS franchise, Call of Duty, as well as the MMORPG World of Warcraft. Additionally, it would enter the mobile gaming market through King.

In the long term, Microsoft might negotiate advantageous deals to ensure that blockbuster titles like Call of Duty remain available on other platforms while gradually shifting smaller titles towards exclusivity. There is also a possibility that Microsoft would keep certain titles non-exclusive but reduce their optimization on other platforms. It is worth mentioning that after Microsoft's acquisition of Zenimax, most of their game releases appear to be primarily for Xbox and Windows, indicating a trend towards exclusivity.

Valuation

TTWO is currently trading at 18x forward 2025 earnings. My end-of-year price target of $157 is based on a 2025 20x forward PE. This multiple is a slight premium to the valuation for peers Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) and Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI), and I believe is reasonable in light of now long-term guidance provided by TTWO, which has greatly improved visibility and implies continued growth. I also believe a higher multiple is supported by improvement in operations for the company's mobile profile, which in recent quarters has been a drag to sentiment. TTWO's profit margins are expected to experience significant growth in the next 3-4 years, primarily driven by increased consumer spending in Rockstar Online and NBA 2K. This upward trend in recurrent spending is anticipated to have a transformative impact on TTWO's overall business. I believe that TTWO possesses the highest caliber franchises compared to its industry peers, warranting a valuation premium.

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

After acquiring Zynga, Take-Two Interactive now boasts an expanded lineup of mobile games alongside its renowned PC and console intellectual properties, such as the iconic franchises Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K, and Red Dead Redemption. Take-Two has made substantial investments in its PC and console division and is now poised to significantly increase its production of AAA games. As a result, I expect a substantial surge in revenue and profitability for the company. I view the stock as a buy and keep an end-of-year price target of $157 based on a 2025 20x forward PE.