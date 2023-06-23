Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nutrien And Intrepid To Benefit From Inflation Returning

Jun. 23, 2023 6:06 AM ETIntrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI), NTR, NTR:CAOIL1 Comment
Ron Struthers profile picture
Ron Struthers
2.43K Followers

Summary

  • Drought conditions and the impact of war in Ukraine are causing concerns over rising food prices, which could drive inflation higher.
  • Fertilizer stocks, such as Intrepid Potash and Nutrien, are considered good buying opportunities due to their low P/E multiples and potential for growth as grain prices increase.
  • The Biden administration's plan to buy back oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve may provide some support for oil prices, but a return to $80 per barrel could cause energy prices to contribute to inflation again.

Aerial view of farming tractor crop sprayer in the countryside

Teresa Colucci

I show a 2 year chart of oil prices (OIL) below. The main observations show the down trend was broken but resistance around $82 has not been breached. There is solid support around $65 that has recently been tested 4 times. OPEC

Oil prices

barchart.com

Inflation

Bloomberg

drought map

droughtmonitor.unl.edu

Ukraine map

US Dept. of Agriculture

Meat prices

US Dept. of Agriculture

Poultry map

US Dept. of Agriculture

Wheat chart

Tradingcharts.com

potash

ycharts.com

properties

intrepidpotash.com

stock chart

bigcharts.com

Map of Operations

nutrien.com

NTR stock chart

bigcharts.com

I retired at an early age from IBM, as a System, Business and Inventory analyst and began investing over 40 years ago. I began the Struthers' Resource/Tech Stock Report just over 27 years ago by popular demand from colleagues. I started writing on Seeking Alpha about 5 years ago. Successful investing is a marathon, not a sprint. I believe in a well diversified portfolio in different sectors and diversify within those sectors. I look for value, trends and under known/owned stocks. Technical analysis is key to establish buy and sell levels. I have been able to constantly out perform benchmarks with my approach,

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NTR:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

WSLegend profile picture
WSLegend
Today, 6:40 AM
Premium
Comments (2.92K)
Inflation is returning? Seems like this was written 12-18 months ago.
Most experts now see inflation slowing???
