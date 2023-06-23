Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Erste Group: Higher Profits Met With A Cheaper Valuation

Jun. 23, 2023 6:16 AM ETErste Group Bank AG (EBKDY), EBKOF
Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.01K Followers

Summary

  • Erste Group's net interest income has surged due to higher rates in the Eurozone and other non-Euro area markets, boosting earnings and profitability.
  • Credit quality also remains very strong, supporting higher profits for the bank.
  • With the shares flat since first coverage back in mid-2021, the stock's valuation has actually decreased notwithstanding higher profitability at the business level.
  • Even assuming lower through-the-cycle returns on equity, these shares look too cheap at their current discount to book value.
Erste BCR Bank headquarter entrance on Calea Victoriei street in downtown

Cristina Ionescu/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Returns from Erste Group (OTCPK:EBKOF)(OTCPK:EBKDY) have been relatively muted since I first covered the bank two years ago, with the shares ultimately flat around the €31 mark over that period.

Fellow shareholders will be forgiven for feeling hard done by

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.01K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EBKDY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.