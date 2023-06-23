Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Downranking Equinor: NOC Interests Are Not Aligned With Some Individual Investors

Jun. 23, 2023 6:25 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)ARMCO, BP, COP, CVX, E, PBR, SHEL, TTE, XOM1 Comment
Laura Starks profile picture
Laura Starks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Equinor is 67% owned by the Norwegian government’s pension fund, the world’s largest at $1.4 trillion. Though nominally independent, Equinor acts as a national oil company.
  • EQNR funds the Norwegian government’s sovereign wealth fund; that fund, in turn, recently sided with climate and board activists against US companies Exxon Mobil and Chevron.
  • This $91.2 billion company supplies oil and gas to Europe, pays a 4.1% fixed dividend, paid a 1Q23 variable dividend (if annualized, 12.3%), and has a share buyback program.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Econ-Based Energy Investing. Learn More »

Oil tankers approaching Kiel Canal, Germany

onfilm/iStock via Getty Images

I am downranking Equinor SA (NYSE:EQNR) from buy in my November 2022 report to hold.

Although the company's market capitalization is down to $91.2 billion from $119.1 billion in my earlier report, Equinor does offer an attractive base (4.1%) plus variable (currently

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Equinor ASA logo

equinor.com

I hope you enjoyed this piece. I run a Marketplace service, Econ-Based Energy Investing, featuring my best ideas from the energy space, a group of over 400 public companies. Each month I offer:

*3 different portfolios for your consideration, summarized in 3 articles, with portfolio tables available 24/7 to subscribers

*3 additional in-depth articles = 6 EBEI-only articles;

*3 public SA articles, for a total of 9 energy-related articles monthly;

*EBEI-only chat room;

*my experience from decades in the industry.

Econ-Based Energy Investing is designed to help investors deal with energy sector volatility. Interested? Start here with an initial discount.

This article was written by

Laura Starks profile picture
Laura Starks
3.51K Followers
Long ideas for energy investors

Do you want to understand and invest in volatile energy markets? We bring fundamentals-based insights to oil, gas, utilities, renewables, and gasoline companies for real-world investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COP, CVX, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

kkvakk profile picture
kkvakk
Today, 6:50 AM
Comments (764)
Thank you for a well researched and written piece on Equinor.
So, they have current proven reserves that will last them 7 years, and near 70% of the profit goes to the state (which I find beyond great as I'm Norwegian). But, there are a bunch of new fields for them to build out in the north of Norway, hereto restricted, but now given green light by the government what with Russia a deadly enemy and Europe needing the energy.

Did you like that in the Q1 earnings call the management promised a minimum 20bn free cashflow each year until 2030, to be fully distributed? They have long term contracts in place from last year apparently, and a good cost discipline for new projects (a recent thing), and since end 2019 no longer hedge their production (it just cost them money).

Show me a cheaper priced company and I will switch, but I'm loaded up on EQNR and the only thing stopping them is USA blowing up their pipelines to Europe (or Russia if the conflict escalates) or free energy.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.