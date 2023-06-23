Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eni: Don't Let The Headline Risks Fool You Into Selling

Jun. 23, 2023 6:40 AM ETEni S.p.A. (E)
And Value for All profile picture
And Value for All
1.81K Followers

Summary

  • Eni continues to deliver on its strategy despite negative press and a weaker-than-anticipated short-term outlook.
  • The company is close to acquiring Neptune Energy and is in talks to sell a minority stake in its green energy division, Plenitude.
  • I maintain a STRONG BUY rating for Eni, given its double focus on green energy for growth and strong cash flow from legacy operations.

Service station Aire de Mouxy

David Taljat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I am picking up Italian oil major Eni (NYSE:E) again for a quick update, at roughly unchanged levels since my initial investment thesis was released on the website at the end of

Neptune Energy 2023 guidance

Neptune Energy Investors' Presentation, May 2023

Plenitude EBITDA growth 22-26

Eni Capital Markets update, Feb 2023

This article was written by

And Value for All profile picture
And Value for All
1.81K Followers
Finance Director. I work for a large-cap, Europe listed, consumer goods company. Passionate about everything concerning investing and finance, I manage my portfolio. The current buckets allocation strategy (as of 2023) ranges about 50% ETF, 20% High Yield (including preferred shares), 20% DGI, and 10% high-conviction names (growth and deep value).At the ongoing assets progression rate, I am hopeful to retire from corporate life and turn to full-time investing within a decade. In the meantime, I will continue contributing to Seeking Alpha as a hobby and for self-development.I am a former semi-pro chess player, now at high risk of becoming a ski bum: that's why I tend not to write much during winter months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of E either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long Eni through its most liquid listing on the Italian BVME market.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.