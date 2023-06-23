Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DBA: Alternative To WEAT

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.16K Followers

Summary

  • I previously recommended the Teucrium Wheat Fund due to my bullish view of grain markets and El Niño conditions.
  • Since the recommendation, the WEAT ETF has rallied over 13%.
  • For those who missed the initial surge, they may want to consider the DBA fund that invests in a portfolio of agriculture commodities.

tractor in a soybean field. Cultivation of soybean rows in the field.

Olga Kostrova

Early last week, I penned a bullish article on the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT), upgrading it to a buy on my bullish view of grain markets due to developing El Niño conditions. Since my article, the WEAT ETF

WEAT ETF has rallied significantly since my recommendation

Figure 1 - WEAT ETF has rallied significantly since my recommendation (Seeking Alpha)

Traders were net short crops

Figure 2 - Traders were net short crops (Saxo Bank)

DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index weights

Figure 3 - DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index weights (DBA prospectus)

DBA fund holdings

Figure 4 - DBA fund holdings (invesco.com)

Sugar has been on a tear

Figure 5 - Sugar has been on a tear (tradingeconomics.com)

DBA fund historical return

Figure 6 - DBA fund historical returns (morningstar.com)

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WEAT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

