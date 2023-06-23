Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JQUA: A Good Alternative To QUAL

Jun. 23, 2023 7:42 AM ETJPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA), QUAL
Radar Insights profile picture
Radar Insights
552 Followers

Summary

  • Quality stocks, such as QUAL and JQUA, are outperforming due to their strong balance sheets and low default risk, making them valuable in a slowing economy.
  • Both QUAL and JQUA have high exposure to the technology sector, contributing to their good performance.
  • In a bull market, QUAL may continue to be the best-performing quality ETF, while JQUA may outperform QUAL if the economy faces more difficulties.

Quality Text is Pointing By A 3D Compass Needle on Blue and Purple Neon Background

MicroPixieStock

Quality stocks have strong balance sheets and hence low default risk. When the economy slows down, this is a valuable feature. Quality tends to outperform when the Fed ends hiking rates and when the economy is slowing down or is in recession. We

Figure 1: Total return chart

Figure 1: Total return chart (Author)

Figure 2: Trends

Figure 2: Trends (Author)

Figure 3: Total return chart

Figure 3: Total return chart (Author)

Figure 4: Trends

Figure 4: Trends (Author)

Figure 5: Total return chart

Figure 5: Total return chart (Author)

Figure 6: Total return chart

Figure 6: Total return chart (Author)

Figure 7: Total return chart

Figure 7: Total return chart (Author)

Figure 8: Performance metrics

Figure 8: Performance metrics (Portfolio Visualizer)

Figure 9: Sector drift

Figure 9: Sector drift (ETFResearch)

Figure 10: Sector allocation

Figure 10: Sector allocation (JP Morgan)

Figure 11: Top 10 Holdings

Figure 11: Top 10 Holdings (JP Morgan)

Figure 12: Portfolio characteristics

Figure 12: Portfolio characteristics (JP Morgan)

This article was written by

Radar Insights profile picture
Radar Insights
552 Followers
Hi, I’m a private investor and a teacher. I like to program and the stock markets are a fertile playground for data analysis and visualisation and this helps me take well-informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in JQUA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.