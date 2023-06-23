Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SOYB: The Long And The Short Of It

Jun. 23, 2023 7:46 AM ETTeucrium Soybean ETF (SOYB)TAGS
The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.51K Followers

Summary

  • The Teucrium Soybean Fund is designed to mirror the performance of soybean futures.
  • We present the long-term investment case.
  • We touch upon a few short-term developments.
  • We cover the technical picture.

Soy beans

Drs Producoes/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Equity investors who are on the lookout for alternative avenues of diversification may consider dabbling with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) which has exhibited a negative correlation with the S&P500 (-0.005

Correlation

Teucrium

Population growth

Teucrium

Population long-term

Scientific American

Middle class global

Visual Capitalist

Soya usage

Our World In Data

Stocks to use ratios

Teucrium

US Supply Demand

USDA

Brazil

Brazil soybean backdrop (USDA)

Soybean condition

USDA

YTD Returns

YCharts

SOYB:TAGS

Stockcharts

SOYB

Investing

Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

