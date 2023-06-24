Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BW LPG: Stronger Than I Expected, But For How Much Longer?

Jun. 24, 2023 11:35 AM ETBW LPG Limited (BWLLF), BWLLY
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Summary

  • BW LPG owns VLGCs, which transport LPG products all over the world.
  • Q1 was strong, Q2 will likely be slightly worse, but VLGC charter rates have recently surged into six-digit territory again.
  • This could indicate Q3 could be stronger than I had anticipated, despite the anticipated world fleet growth.
Close-up detail view of fuel autogas pump gun connected with noozle adapter to car tank to refill at car gas filling station. Refueling vehicle with liquefied lpg or lng product. Safety technology

Kyryl Gorlov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

BW LPG (OTCPK:BWLLF) (OTCPK:BWLLY) posted excellent Q1 results which wasn't a surprise as I clearly was expecting that when I wrote the previous article on the company. Q1 definitely didn't disappoint, but

Share Price Chart

Yahoo Finance

Breakdown of Charter Rates

BW LPG Investor Relations

Breakdown of Segments

BW LPG Investor Relations

Operating and Investing Cash Flows

BW LPG Investor Relations

Financing Cash Flow

BW LPG Investor Relations

Access to Liquidity

BW LPG Investor Relations

