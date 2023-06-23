Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fifth Third Bancorp: Near 5% Dividend Yield And A Strong Buy Potential Among Bank Stocks

Jun. 23, 2023 7:57 AM ETFifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Albert Anthony profile picture
Albert Anthony
127 Followers

Summary

  • Fifth Third Bancorp receives a Strong Buy rating.
  • Positives are dividend yield near 5%, strong capital and liquidity, a business that benefits from current macro environment with high interest rates, undervaluation, and revenue and geographic diversification.
  • Risks to the bullish outlook include exposure to nonperforming loans and credit chargeoffs, which could amplify in the event of a serious recession.

Fifth Third Bank, Cleveland, Ohio

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Overview

In today's analysis, I am stepping back to the banking sector again and covering a regional bank, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

There is still buying opportunity among the regionals, ever since that March dip, and this

Fifth Third - dividend yield on June 22

Fifth Third - dividend yield on June 22 (Seeking Alpha)

Fifth Third - 5 year dividend growth

Fifth Third - 5 year dividend growth (Seeking Alpha)

Fifth Third Bank - Price Chart on June 22

Fifth Third Bank - Price Chart on June 22 (StreetSmartEdge trading platform from Charles Schwab)

Fifth Third - non interest income

Fifth Third - non interest income (Seeking Alpha)

Fifth Third - CET1 ratio

Fifth Third - CET1 ratio (Fifth Third - quarterly presentation)

Fifth Third - liquidity

Fifth Third - liquidity (Fifth Third - quarterly presentation)

Fifth Third - Holding Company cash

Fifth Third - Holding Company cash (Fifth Third - quarterly presentation)

Fifth Third - interest income growth

Fifth Third - interest income growth (Seeking Alpha)

Fifth Third - NIM

Fifth Third - NIM (Fifth Third Bank - quarterly presentation)

Fifth Third - exposure to office properties

Fifth Third - exposure to office properties (Fifth Third Bank - quarterly presentation)

Fifth Third - NCO Ratios & Non Performing Loans

Fifth Third - NCO Ratios & Non Performing Loans (Fifth Third - quarterly presentation)

Fifth Third - credit card NCOs

Fifth Third - credit card NCOs (Fifth Third - quarterly presentation)

Fifth Third - ratings summary

Fifth Third - ratings summary (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Albert Anthony profile picture
Albert Anthony
127 Followers
Albert Anthony is the pen name of an American business author, markets columnist & technical analyst writing as a contributor for Seeking Alpha, through his equities research firm Albert Anthony & Company. He covers the technology and financial sectors specifically. A native of the NYC area, his family roots are from coastal Croatia, and he has also called home the tech hub of Austin Texas for many years. He is also a home-based part time trader with his own capital, and worked in the IT department of US financial firm Charles Schwab. Albert Anthony holds a B.A. from Drew University, and professional certifications from Microsoft, CompTIA, Corporate Finance Institute, and University of Virginia Darden School of Business. *Analyst Disclosure: The author does not hold any long or short positions in any company he is rating at the time of publishing the article, however he may hold long positions in similar companies in the same sector. The author is not a registered financial advisor or broker-dealer, and does not manage capital for others or provide personalized financial advice, and does not sell financial products or services. All analyst opinions are his own and not that of any prior or current employer, and not meant to be personalized financial advice but general market commentary and opinion, based on publicly available information and data. The author's analyses on this portal are limited to stocks and he does not cover or invest in crypto currencies, derivatives, bonds, or commodities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.