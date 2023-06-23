RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Overview

In today's analysis, I am stepping back to the banking sector again and covering a regional bank, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

There is still buying opportunity among the regionals, ever since that March dip, and this bank is getting a Strong Buy rating today due to a dividend yield near 5%, strong capital and liquidity, revenue and geographic diversification, interest income and net margin benefiting from the current macro environment of high interest rates, and attractive valuation.

Company Brief

This Ohio-based bank is ranked 19th largest bank in the US, and from its website we see that besides traditional consumer and business banking it also has an insurance subsidiary, wealth management via Fifth Third Private Bank with over $32B in managed assets, and even touching the waters of investment banking & capital markets.

Am I alone in wondering how this bank got its unique name?

Turns out, it was after a merger between Fifth National Bank and Third National Bank.

Rating Methodology

Albert Anthony & Co. is an equities research & analysis firm I run remotely, and the approach to research analysis we use on Seeking Alpha is to find stocks trading cheaply but who otherwise have strong financial fundamentals, and we primarily cover the financial & technology sectors.

I ask the following 5 questions, and each yes answer is worth 20 points. A total score below 60 is a sell, a 60 is a hold, and above 60 is a buy.

Is the stock suitable for dividend-income investors?

Is there a value buying opportunity based on the price chart & valuations?

Is revenue diversified across more than one source or business segment?

Is the company in a healthy position in terms of capital & liquidity?

Does the current macro environment help this business?

A Dividend Yield Near 5%

From dividend data on Seeking Alpha, as of June 22 the dividend yield for this stock is 4.98%, a great opportunity for the dividend income investor, particularly with an ex-date coming up soon on June 29th.

Fifth Third - dividend yield on June 22 (Seeking Alpha)

Further, for the dividend investor this stock has a proven track record of recurring quarterly payments and dividend growth. Consider the 5 year dividend growth chart:

Fifth Third - 5 year dividend growth (Seeking Alpha)

The stock went from an annual dividend of $0.74 in 2018 to $1.26 in 2022, a 70% dividend growth in 4 years.

Also importantly, the bank has consistently paid the quarterly dividend in that time period without pause.

How does this yield of near 5% compare with some of its banking peers?

In picking peers I refer to Wikipedia's list of largest banks in the US. With Fifth Third ranked 19, for comparison I am using M&T Bank (MTB) which is ranked 23, and Ally Financial (ALLY) which is ranked 24th largest.

Ally's dividend yield is 4.37%, slightly less than Fifth Third, as is that of M&T which has a dividend yield of 4.26%. So, Fifth Third beats two of its peers on yield.

So, yes this is a good stock in my opinion to add to a dividend-income portfolio.

An Undervaluation Opportunity

Let's take a look at this stock's price chart on Thursday June 22, with a few hours into the trading day it remains hovering around $26.

Fifth Third Bank - Price Chart on June 22 (StreetSmartEdge trading platform from Charles Schwab)

In the above price chart, the death cross formation of March 2023 (when the 50 day SMA crossed below the 200 day SMA) appears as a lagging indicator of the massive price dip that month, which corresponds with the overall banking sector dip in the wake of regional bank failures and turbulence.

As this stock appears to be still trading within that bearish range and has not surfaced above its 200 day SMA again, nor has the golden cross formation occurred yet, I believe this bearish range of under $27 could be a buying opportunity while it remains in that range.

Next, based on valuation data on Seeking Alpha, let's look at this stock's forward Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio, and its forward Price to Book (P/B) Ratio as well, the two valuation metrics I usually use. All are using GAAP method.

With a forward P/E of 7.87, which Seeking Alpha graded a "B" grade, it shows as over 14% lower than the median for the sector this company is in. This is also 7 points below the 14.93 median P/E for the S&P500 as of May.

With a forward P/B of 1.02, which Seeking Alpha graded a "C+" grade, it shows as 5.70% above the sector median, and only slightly above the 1.0 benchmark I am using to analyze Price to Book, with above 1.0 entering overvaluation range.

Based on these figures above, yes this stock I would consider reasonably or undervalued at this time, based on all three factors I discussed, so it could be a value buying opportunity.

A Bank With Revenue & Geographic Diversification

Next, I am looking at whether this bank has a diversified enough revenue & geographic penetration. Geographic expansion in particular tells me the business has both momentum for growth, market penetration, and the financial means to expand with.

From its income statement, we see that net interest income is the major component of the income statement, however non-interest income makes up about 31% of total revenue before loan losses:

Fifth Third - non interest income (Seeking Alpha)

In addition, non-interest income shows YoY growth vs the same quarter a year ago, to the tune of a 1.4% increase.

Further, this is no small town savings & loan like in the movie It's a Wonderful Life, but rather, it is geographically distributed across 11 states in the US, its biggest branch presence being in its home state of Ohio, followed by Michigan and Florida. This is a very large region of the US, and hence a large market.

Also, rather than being in contraction mode, it appears that since last year the bank has been on an expansion trend.

Back in December 2022, American Banker highlighted this trend:

Fifth Third Bancorp is continuing its now four-year-old push into the Southeast, with plans to open 30 to 35 branches throughout the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee in 2023.

This is a notable item to mention, since the American southeast, particularly Florida, has been seeing major economic & population growth, and with that comes demand for banking services.

Consider the following from a Dec. 2022 article in the Tampa Bay Times:

Florida's economy is dependent on new residents who bring income and wealth with them, McCarty (of the University of Florida) said. The state had the nation's fourth-fastest-growing economy between July 2021 to July 2022 - growing at an annual rate of 3.5% according to federal data.

I think that Fifth Third is capitalizing on the growth of the southeast region and penetrating this strategic market.

So yes, it is diversified in both revenue as well as geography.

Strong Capital And Liquidity

Primarily, let's look at the CET1 ratio for this bank currently, which is an important benchmark based on Basel III rules for the banking sector, and a minimum benchmark of 4.5%.

Fifth Third - CET1 ratio (Fifth Third - quarterly presentation)

In the above table, we see that this bank's CET1 has consistently been near or above 9%, with its current CET1 at 9.25%, well above the regulatory minimum.

Additionally, the bank has a strong liquidity position, with $9B in Fed Reserves, and $44B available via the Fed Discount Window.

Fifth Third - liquidity (Fifth Third - quarterly presentation)

Also, the holding company has $4.7B in cash, enough to satisfy obligations, according to the company:

Fifth Third - Holding Company cash (Fifth Third - quarterly presentation)

Based on the above evidence, yes this bank is well capitalized and not facing liquidity dangers at this time.

A Favorable Macro Environment - Rates

The macro environment that benefits this bank and others is the rise of interest rates in the last year, and the continuation of high rates, with rate traders surveyed by CME Fedwatch expecting another hike at the next Fed meeting.

Consider the following income statement for this company which shows YoY growth of total interest income as well as net interest income:

Fifth Third - interest income growth (Seeking Alpha)

Notable to mention from above data is a near 27% YoY increase in NII.

Further, their net interest margin increased 70 basis points YoY:

Fifth Third - NIM (Fifth Third Bank - quarterly presentation)

According to the company commentary, "compared to the year-ago quarter, Net Interest Margin increased 70 bps, reflecting the net benefit of higher market rates."

Even larger peers in the banking sector like Wells Fargo (WFC) recently announced this month they expect a 10% higher net interest income this year.

So, yes, evidence shows the current macro environment regarding high interest rates thanks to the Fed is benefitting this business.

However as an analyst I should also caution that simply relying on a high interest rate environment alone is no magic wand for any bank, despite the tailwind it creates, it is only one positive factor of several. Eventually, from a forward look, rates will at some point come down again. In light of that, this bank's leadership will need to continue to focus on cost efficiencies & process improvement at this time as well, and not take their eye off of that aspect too, since investors are also looking at how costs are managed, for example.

A March study by consulting giant Boston Consulting Group discussed this unique dynamic facing banks at a time of positive NII:

The bottom-line benefit from growth in NII could be offset-or even exceeded-by rising operating costs and an adverse risk outlook. At the same time, many of the pressures that banks have been operating under during the past several years will persist, owing to the regulatory environment and intensifying competition. The winners over the next few years will be the banks that face these realities head on-using the tailwinds provided by the improving interest rate environment to fund a transformation that for many institutions is long overdue.

Risks To My Outlook

The risk to my bullish outlook on this stock could be investors being skittish about this bank's asset risk exposure specifically commercial real estate & office space, but also nonperforming loans and credit charge-offs, which could amplify if a recession occurs in 2023, I think. This would impact the next few quarters for this stock, which would make my current outlook overly positive.

However, my counterargument is that based on the company's own figures they seem to have some of these issues well managed for now.

Consider the following from their last quarterly presentation, showing that office exposure is only 1.3% of their loan portfolio:

Fifth Third - exposure to office properties (Fifth Third Bank - quarterly presentation)

Further, let's look below at Net Chargeoff Ratios (NCOs) for their consumer loan segment, and their credit cards segment:

Consumer:

Fifth Third - NCO Ratios & Non Performing Loans (Fifth Third - quarterly presentation)

Credit cards:

Fifth Third - credit card NCOs (Fifth Third - quarterly presentation)

We see a modest increase in NCOs in both segments, as well as modest increase in nonperforming loans, though remaining below 2%.

I think this could present a bigger risk if these figures grow in the next few quarterly results, amplified by a recession occurring.

However, there is also sentiment among bankers, which I share to an extent, that the current environment may or may not lead to a full blown recession but rather just a "normalization".

This was echoed in a June 12th article from S&P Global:

The credit normalization is set to continue, executives at US banks said in June. Credit quality is returning to more historical totals with delinquencies moving closer to 2019 levels, and there are plenty of issues going forward that will likely lead to a recession at some point, said Daniel Pinto, president and chief operating officer at JPMorgan Chase & Co. 'But I don't see for the moment a crisis. It's just a slowdown in the economic cycle to deal with inflation, and that's probably it,' Pinto said at an investor conference on June 2.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this stock scored 100% in my rating methodology, giving it a Strong Buy rating at this time, which is in alignment with the sentiment from other SA analysts, slightly more bullish than the Wall Street sentiment, and more bullish than the Seeking Alpha quant system with rated it a Hold:

Fifth Third - ratings summary (Seeking Alpha)

Positives for this company that I evidenced are strong capital & liquidity, a dividend yield near 5% with stable dividend growth over 5 years, revenue & geographic diversification along with market growth in the southeast US, undervaluation, and a macro environment with high interest rates that favors banks who make a large chunk of revenue from interest income but also who track net interest margin.

Even though "regional" banks seemed to get a lot of bad press this spring, I am adding this one to my watch list as a potential addition to a bank stocks portfolio. As mentioned already, what could differentiate this one is how well they manage the cost side as well, as well as how well they continue to manage risk in terms of the asset risk exposure they hold.