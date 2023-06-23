Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Triumph Financial: Why I'm Avoiding The 8.75% Yielding Preferred Shares

Jun. 23, 2023 8:11 AM ETTriumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN), TFINP
Summary

  • Triumph Financial's preferred shares are down 20% compared to the beginning of the year, with a dividend yield of 8.75%.
  • The bank's net income is in a precarious state, with a decline in interest income and an increase in operating expenses.
  • TFIN's reliance on outside borrowing and the need to reduce operating costs make its preferred dividend less safe compared to other options in the industry.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) is a regional bank that sold off during the regional banking crisis triggered by the failures of three large regional banks. While Triumph's common shares have recovered to their pre-crisis levels (off 3% for the year), the company's preferred

Triumph Financial Net Interest Income

SEC 10-Q

Triumph Financial Net Income

SEC 10-Q

Triumph Financial Balance Sheet

SEC 10-Q

Triumph Financial Balance Sheet

SEC 10-Q

Triumph Financial Loan Composition

SEC 10-Q

Triumph Financial Loans by Year

SEC 10-Q

Triumph Financial Loan Yields

SEC 10-Q

Triumph Financial Liquidity

SEC 10-Q

Triumph Financial Ratios

TFIN Financials vs Federal Reserve Bank Data

About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

