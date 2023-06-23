Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Netflix: 3 Reasons Why It's Not Too Late To Buy, Yet

Jun. 23, 2023 9:05 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)2 Comments
Summary

  • Netflix came out as the clear, and maybe the only winner in streaming, sending its stock to a 140% surge from its June 2022 lows.
  • The scale of the streaming giant is a major competitive advantage, as it reached positive free cash flows, a goal none of its competitors is close to achieving.
  • By leveraging its scale, Netflix should be able to re-accelerate revenue growth, expand margins, and showcase unparalleled free cash flows.
  • I rate the stock a Buy, ahead of what I project to be consecutive quarters of better-than-expected results.

Netflix website showing on screen laptop with macbook pro at cafe. Netflix being popular internationally

wutwhanfoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) took investors for a wild ride in the last five years, ending the period nearly flat, as the company fully recovered from a 75% sell-off. Today, after a 140% surge, the question that's on investors' minds is whether or not

Subscribers & ARPU graph

Created by the author using data from Netflix financial reports (10-K); Subscriber amounts in thousands.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Share of viewing graph

Netflix Q1-23 Letter To Shareholders

EBIT & EBIT Margin graph

Created and calculated by the author using data from Netflix financial reports (10-K).

Content investments graph

Created and calculated by the author using data from Netflix financial reports (10-K).

Financial model graph

Created and calculated by the author based on Netflix financial reports and the author's projections

